Las Vegas Aces vs LA Sparks Prediction and Betting Tips - Sept. 11 | 2025 WNBA Season

The 2025 WNBA regular season concludes Thursday night, and it comes with a chance at history as the Las Vegas Aces face the LA Sparks.
The Aces ride into the matchup as the league’s hottest squad on a 15-game win streak, and another victory would make it 16, tying the second-longest run in WNBA history.
For the Sparks, the game holds no postseason implications since they are already eliminated from the running, but Kelsey Plum will surely look to make a statement against her old team, which has beaten LA in two of three meetings this season, both by 15 points.
Here’s a preview of Sunday’s Las Vegas Aces vs LA Sparks game, scheduled to tip off 10 p.m. ET at Crypto.com Arena.
Las Vegas Aces vs LA Sparks Preview and Odds
Moneyline: Aces (-600) vs Sparks (+425)
Spread: Aces -11.5 (-110) vs Sparks +11.5 (-110)
Total (O/U): Aces o168.5 (-110) vs Sparks u168.5 (-110)
Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
Las Vegas Aces vs LA Sparks preview
The Aces enter the contest aiming not just to close their regular season strong but also to climb the standings. At 29-14, Las Vegas sits third, just half a game behind the 30-14 Atlanta Dream. A win over LA would push the Aces into the No. 2 seed.
READ: What’s the longest winning streak in WNBA? Closer look as Las Vegas Aces flirt with historic feat
For the Sparks, this matchup offers a chance to finish at .500, something they haven’t done since posting a 15-7 mark in the 2020 season. However, their postseason drought has now stretched to five years.
The night also provides A’ja Wilson another opportunity to bolster her MVP campaign. She is averaging 23.4 points, 9.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists this year, but against the Sparks, her numbers have jumped to 27.3 ppg, 10.3 rpg and 5.0 apg across three meetings.
Sparks All-Star Kelsey Plum is averaging 19.6 points and 5.7 assists per game this season. Against the Aces, however, her scoring has dipped to 17.3 ppg, though her playmaking has climbed to 6.7 apg.
With most of the stakes on Las Vegas, it’ll be intriguing to see how the league’s hottest team approaches its regular-season finale.
Las Vegas Aces vs LA Sparks betting tips
Take the Aces to win but not cover the spread. Expect A’ja Wilson to top her 23.4 scoring average, but don’t count on her dominating the glass. Look for Kelsey Plum to dish out double-digit assists in this one.
Las Vegas Aces vs LA Sparks prediction
This matchup leans heavily toward Las Vegas, and the Aces should push their win streak further. The Sparks will look to bring energy in their final home outing, but the Aces’ form makes them nearly impossible to bet against. That said, anticipate a tighter contest than the spread suggests.
Our prediction: Aces win by 7.