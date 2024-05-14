Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14, 2024

The Las Vegas Aces will face the Phoenix Mercury for their first game of the 2024 WNBA regular season on Tuesday in Las Vegas, with tipoff set for 10:00 p.m. ET. The Aces are coming off a 102-50 win against the Puerto Rico national team in their sole preseason game Saturday in Columbia. A'Ja Wilson recorded 27 points, 14 rebounds, and two assists in the game to lead the team to victory.

Previously, the Aces secured the first spot in the 2023 WNBA playoffs with a 34-6 record last season. They became the first WNBA team to clinch back-to-back WNBA titles after defeating the New York Liberty 3-1 in the best-of-five WNBA Finals.

On the other hand, the Mercury head into the matchup after a 98-85 loss against the Chicago Sky on Saturday in their second and final preseason game. The Mercury also lost their first preseason game against the Seattle Storm, 85-59.

Kahlea Cooper led the team's losing effort with 16 points, two rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in their game against the Sky.

The Mercury concluded their previous season with a 9-31 record and were unable to make the playoffs.

Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury: Prediction and Betting Tips

The Aces had a 4-0 record against the Mercury last season. Phoenix is also on a nine-game losing streak against the Aces. The Mercury last defeated the Aces in the 2021 WNBA playoff semifinal series, winning 3-2 to go to the 2021 WNBA Finals.

Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury: Prediction

The Las Vegas Aces are highly favored to keep their winning streak alive against the Phoenix Mercury and clinch their first win in their first game of the WNBA regular season.

Las Vegas Aces vs Phoenix Mercury: Betting Tips

Moneyline: Aces (-1000) vs Mercury (+650)

Spread: Aces (-13.5) vs Mercury (+13.5)

Total (O/U): 169.5

The reigning WNBA champions hold a 90.9% implied win probability against the Mercury in their upcoming matchup.

Given the odds, betting on the Aces to cover the spread would be a safe option.

How to watch the Las Vegas Aces vs. Phoenix Mercury?

The Aces-Mercury matchup will be nationally televised on ESPN2 and ESPN+. The contest is also available to be live-streamed on FuboTV or via the WNBA League Pass.