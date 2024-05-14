Las Vegas Aces starting lineup and depth chart for 2024-25 WNBA Season

The defending champions Las Vegas Aces are starting their quest for yet another WNBA title to complete the three-peat this season. After winning back-to-back championships, the Aces are the favorite to win the title this season and a lot has to do with their dominant roster and an excellent head coach.

Last season, the Aces eliminated the New York Liberty, which was a deeply built team. However, the Aces' depth is arguably one of the greatest in league history. Three of their starting players on the roster last season were No. 1 overall picks in the WNBA draft: Kelsey Plum, A'Ja Wilson and Jackie Young.

Last season, A'Ja Wilson averaged 22.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 2.2 blocks per game. Moreover, they are also supported by the Sixth Player of The Year, Alysha Clark, who was excellent last season.

Apart from the championship pedigree that this team has winning back-to-back titles, there is something else that defines this team. Every player on the roster is one of the best in the league in their position. Wilson is the reigning WNBA Finals MVP, Chelsea Gray is a historically great point guard and Plum is one of the best overall players in the league.

Last season, the Aces had the best record (34-6) in the league and the Western Conference. The only team close to Aces was the New York Liberty (32-8). This season, there are high hopes that the Aces will be as dominant as last season, if not more.

Las Vegas Aces Depth Chart for 2024 WNBA Season

Player Position Jackie Young

G Chelsea Gray G Kelsey Plum G A'Ja Wilson F/C Kate Martin G Megan Gustafson

C Emma Cannon F Alysha Clark F Dyaisha Fair G Kiah Stokes C Kierstan Bell G Sydney Colson G

Las Vegas Aces starting lineup and reserves

Position 1st 2nd 3rd Point Guard Chelsea Gray

Dyaisha Fair

Shooting Guard Kelsey Plum Sydney Colson

Kierstan Bell

Small Forward Jackie Young

Alysha Clark

Emma Cannon

Power Forward A’Ja Wilson

Cayla George

Kate Martin

Center Kiah Stokes

Megan Gustafson



The WNBA Finals brought historic viewership - it was the most-watched NBA Finals in 20 years with nearly 730,000 viewers per game, according to ESPN PR - and Vegas was one of the biggest reasons for that.

Their style of play looked far more dominant than any other team in the WNBA and they are one of the greatest roster put together, if not the greatest in league history. With a deep and loaded roster, the Las Vegas Aces are here to stay.