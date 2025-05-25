  • home icon
Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 25 | WNBA 2025 Season

By Sameer Khan
Modified May 25, 2025 09:51 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Seattle Storm - Source: Getty
Las Vegas Aces v Seattle Storm (Credits: Getty)

The Las Vegas Aces head to Climate Pledge Arena to take on the Seattle Storm on Sunday. Jewell Loyd returns to Seattle to take on her old team in what's sure to be an emotional matchup for her. Loyd’s new team is off to a solid start, with a 2-1 record through three games.

While the Aces are competing at a high level, Loyd has struggled to adjust to her new team. After 10 seasons in Seattle, Loyd has been asked to play a supporting role in Las Vegas. She's recording 11.3 points on 33.3% shooting, both career lows.

Meanwhile, the new-look Seattle Storm are off to a good start, winning two of their first three games. Skylar Diggins has been in solid form for the Storm, recording 22.0 points, 9.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Nneka Ogwumike has also been stellar, averaging 19.7 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. Loyd will be expected to take things up a notch in her return to Seattle .

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm Injury Reports May 25

Aces injury report

The Aces have most of their players available. But the team still needs to adjust for the absence of Megan Gustafson and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus who are listed as out against the Storm.

Seattle Storm injury report

The Seattle Storm take on the Las Vegas Aces at full strength, with Katie Lou Samuelson being the only player in their injury report for Sunday's game.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm predicted starting lineups and depth charts May 25

Las Vegas Aces starting lineup and depth chart

The Aces are expected to start Jackie Young, Jewell Loud, Chelsea Gray, Kiah Stokes and A’ja Wilson.

Starters

2nd

3rd

Jackie Young

Dana Evans

Kierstan Bell

Jewell Loyd

Tiffany Mitchell

Aaliyah Nye

Chelsea Gray


Kiah Stokes

Crystal Bradford


A’ja Wilson

Elizabeth Kitley


Seattle Storm predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Seattle Storm are expected to start Skylar Diggins, Alysha Clark, Gabby Williams, Ezi Magbegor and Nneka Ogwumike.

Starters

2nd

3rd

Skylar Diggins

Erica Wheeler

Zia Cooke

Alysha Clark

Lexie Brown


Gabby Williams



Ezi Magbegor

Li Yueru


Nneka Ogwumike

Dominique Malonga


Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

