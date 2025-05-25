Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 25 | WNBA 2025 Season

The Las Vegas Aces head to Climate Pledge Arena to take on the Seattle Storm on Sunday. Jewell Loyd returns to Seattle to take on her old team in what's sure to be an emotional matchup for her. Loyd’s new team is off to a solid start, with a 2-1 record through three games.

While the Aces are competing at a high level, Loyd has struggled to adjust to her new team. After 10 seasons in Seattle, Loyd has been asked to play a supporting role in Las Vegas. She's recording 11.3 points on 33.3% shooting, both career lows.

Meanwhile, the new-look Seattle Storm are off to a good start, winning two of their first three games. Skylar Diggins has been in solid form for the Storm, recording 22.0 points, 9.0 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game.

Nneka Ogwumike has also been stellar, averaging 19.7 points and 11.0 rebounds per game. Loyd will be expected to take things up a notch in her return to Seattle .

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm Injury Reports May 25

Aces injury report

The Aces have most of their players available. But the team still needs to adjust for the absence of Megan Gustafson and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus who are listed as out against the Storm.

Seattle Storm injury report

The Seattle Storm take on the Las Vegas Aces at full strength, with Katie Lou Samuelson being the only player in their injury report for Sunday's game.

Las Vegas Aces vs. Seattle Storm predicted starting lineups and depth charts May 25

Las Vegas Aces starting lineup and depth chart

The Aces are expected to start Jackie Young, Jewell Loud, Chelsea Gray, Kiah Stokes and A’ja Wilson.

Starters 2nd 3rd Jackie Young Dana Evans Kierstan Bell Jewell Loyd Tiffany Mitchell Aaliyah Nye Chelsea Gray

Kiah Stokes Crystal Bradford

A’ja Wilson Elizabeth Kitley



Seattle Storm predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Seattle Storm are expected to start Skylar Diggins, Alysha Clark, Gabby Williams, Ezi Magbegor and Nneka Ogwumike.

Starters 2nd 3rd Skylar Diggins Erica Wheeler Zia Cooke Alysha Clark Lexie Brown

Gabby Williams



Ezi Magbegor Li Yueru

Nneka Ogwumike Dominique Malonga



