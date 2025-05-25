Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm Prediction and Betting Tips - May 25 | 2025 WNBA season

The Seattle Storm hosts the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday for their first encounter of the 2025 WNBA season. They previously met in the first round of the 2024 playoffs, which concluded with the Aces sweeping the Storm 2-0 to advance to the second round.

Moreover, Las Vegas clinched a 3-1 record against Seattle in their 2024 season series, winning their final three regular-season encounters.

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm game details and odds

The Aces-Storm matchup is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. EDT on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

The game will be televised locally on Vegas 34, KOMO 4, and CW Seattle. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Aces (-175) vs Storm (+170)

Spread: Aces (-4.5) vs Storm (+4.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o162.5) / -110 (u162.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm preview

Both teams kicked off their 2025 campaign with a loss and won two games straight thereafter to gain a 2-1 record for the season so far.

The Aces are coming off a 72-75 home win against the Washington Mystics on Friday. A'ja Wilson led their victory charge with her double-double of 15 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and three blocks, while Jackie Young led their scoring with 25 points in the game.

On the other hand, the Storm are coming off a 70-77 home win over the Phoenix Mercury on Friday. Skylar Diggins led them to victory in the game with 24 points, 14 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and two blocks.

The Aces have Megan Gustafson and Cheyenne Parker-Tyus listed as out for the upcoming contest. Meanwhile, the Storm has Jordan Horston, Nika Muhl, and Katie Lou Samuelson listed as out for the season.

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm predicted starting lineups

Aces

G - Jackie Young | G - Jewell Loyd | G - Chelsea Gray | C - Kiah Stokes | C - A'ja Wilson

Storm

G - Skylar Diggins | F - Alysha Clark | F - Gabby Williams | C - Ezi Magbegor | C - Nneka Ogwumike

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm betting tips

Jackie Young is expected to log over 21.5 points + rebounds in the contest. She is averaging 23.3 so far in the season and is coming off a 25-point, five-rebound performance against the Mystics on Friday.

Meanwhile, Gabby Williams could record over 4.5 rebounds. She crossed the mark in her previous two games, and also recorded over the line in all her encounters against Las Vegas in the previous season.

Las Vegas Aces vs Seattle Storm prediction

The Aces are expected to edge out with the win against the Storm on Sunday to extend their winning streak to three.

