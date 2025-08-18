Lexie Hull's mom Jaime Hull drops one-word reaction as heckler claims "blonde" Fever guard is lucky to be in WNBA 

Lexie Hull's mom, Jaime Hull, downplayed a troll's diss on the Indiana Fever guard on Sunday. The heckler was unhappy with Hull's performance against the Connecticut Sun and claimed she was 'lucky" to be in the WNBA because of her looks.
The X user "Mam Ouari" also said that Hull would have been in a Japanese league if not for her appearance. He sent that message directly to the player's mom.
However, Jaime didn't take offense. Instead, she laughed off the take with a one-word reply. Here's what she tweeted:
Jaime Hull patiently waited for the mild clap back at the detractor, and it paid off. After Lexie Hull had a disappointing game through the first three quarters, going scoreless despite three shot attempts, she scored eight points in the final frame and overtime, shooting 3 of 5. That’s when Jaime tweeted.
Her late burst was partly responsible for the Fever's 99-93 comeback win as Indiana stormed back from a 21-point third-quarter deficit. Hull also hit the dagger 3 with 44 seconds left, giving Indiana a seven-point lead. Not just that, Hull impressed with her stellar defense and intensity, tallying seven rebounds (three offensive) and two steals.
Lexie Hull's mom, Jaime Hull, revealed her true emotions amid Fever guard's slump
Lexie Hull had a phenomenal 2024 WNBA season, averaging 5.5 points and 2.5 rebounds. Her 3-point shooting stood out as she connected on a career-high 47.1% of her shots on 2.1 attempts. Before that, in 2022, she converted only 18.6% and in 2023, the number was 21.7%.
Coming into 2025, the expectations from Hull were much higher. However, it hasn't been a smooth ride for the 3-and-D specialist. Until July, she was on a heater and one of Indiana's most consistent players from deep, shooting 41.7%. Since August, Hull has shot a measly 24.2% from beyond the arc.
She's been in and out of the starting lineup after dealing with that slump. Hull's mom, Jaime, couldn't help but feel for her daughter's struggles. After a brutal outing against the Phoenix Mercury on August 7, in which Hull shot 0-for-8 from 3, Jaime replied to an X user, who showed support for the Fever guard, saying:
It didn't take Lexie Hull long to bounce back after that season-low outing. She dropped 17 points against the Chicago Sky in the next game on August 9, shooting 5 of 7, including 4 of 6 from 3.