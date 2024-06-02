Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts | 2024 WNBA Season (June 2)

Los Angeles Sparks will travel to Arizona in the early WNBA tipoff this Sunday and will be looking to clinch a win over the Brittney Griner-less Phoenix Mercury. Although neither side has shown any great form earlier this season, the Sparks appear to have the advantage in this matchup. Last week's game against Indiana Fever was an excellent response for Sparks. However, they lacked a killer blow against the Sky.

However, Mercury, who are missing multiple players through injury are winless in their last four WNBA games, so LA Sparks will hope that they can rediscover the performance that helped them defeat Phoenix 85-98 three weeks ago during a pre-season game.

Both sides have struggled defensively this season, Sparks have a 100.9 defensive rating, while the Mercury have a 106.3 rating. Both sides will be nervous because of how important the game is so early on in the season, and the pressure will likely be felt most by both teams' defenses.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury: Starting lineups and depth charts

Los Angeles Sparks starting lineup and depth chart

The Los Angeles Sparks are expected to start with Kia Nurse, Cameron Brink, Lexie Brown, Rickea Jackson, and Dearica Hamby.

Here’s a look at Sparks’ depth chart:

Guards Forwards Centers Lexie Brown Cameron Brink Li Yueru Rae Burell Dearica Hamby Zia Cooke Rickea Jackson Layshia Clarendon (out) Azura Stevens (out) Kia Nurse Stephanie Talbot Aari McDonald

Phoenix Mercury starting lineup and depth chart

Mercury is expected to field the same starting lineup of Kahleah Copper, Cadie Cunningham, Natasha Mack, Diana Taurasi and Natasha Cloud.

Here’s the Mercury’s depth chart:

Guards Forwards Centers Diana Taurasi Rebecca Allen (out) Brittney Griner (out) Natasha Cloud Natasha Mack Kahleah Copper Liz Dixon Sug Sutton (out) Mikiah Herbert Harrigan Sophie Cunnigham Morgan Bertsch

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury: Injury reports

Los Angeles Sparks injury report for June 2

The Sparks will be without three key players: Layshia Clarendon (concussion protocol), Julie Allemand (out for the season with an ankle injury) and Azura Stevens (arm) for their game against Mercury.

Phoenix Mercury injury report for June 2

The Mercury's injury report is relatively clean, with only star center Brittney Griner as an injury concern for the Phoenix outfit heading into this game. Griner is yet to feature in a single game this season as she is suffering from a toe injury.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury: Head to head

Sunday’s fixture certainly has plenty of history behind it. The two sides have faced each other 86 times previously with, Sparks winning 46 of those games and Mercury winning 40.

The last time the sides met in a competitive game was in August 2024 when the Sparks rant out 91-62 victors.

Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury: Key clashes

Cameron Brink vs Natasha Cloud

Cameron Brink is arguably one of the best rookies in the league; her reputation has soared both on and off the pitch. She is a player who is standing out in Sparks’ struggles this season. Brink has gone well this season, averaging 9.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.3 steals per game.

Brinkhas played well and looked particularly composed. However, her work will be cut out, when she defends against one of the league's in-form forward Natasha Cloud,