"Love me some Damian Lillard": Fever's Sophie Cunningham lays out feelings why Bucks superstar's sneakers are her go-to choice

Sophie Cunningham is one of the big names representing Adidas in the WNBA and has revealed that the German brand's line of signature shoes for NBA superstar Damian Lillard are her favorite shoes to play in. The Missouri legend has been a mainstay in the WNBA and is amongst the most popular players in the league - a factor which is only bound to increase after a trade that saw her move to the Indiana Fever, where she will be teaming up with Caitlin Clark. The 'Dame' line got a boost with the star guard's co-sign for it.

Sophie Cunningham revealed her love for the 'Dame' line of basketball shoes earlier today on her Instagram story. A fan quizzed her about her favorite "ball shoes" to play in. Cunningham responded to the fan with the name and her reasons for loving the shoe in some detail.

"@adidas selects are comfy but I love me some @damianlillard. Comfy and light. I don't like a clunky/heavy shoe. I want mine to feel like a regular tennis shoe" said the Fever guard, while picking the Damian Lillard signature shoe as her favourite pair to hoop in.

Sophie Cunningham's Instagram story about the Adidas Dame line. (Credits: IG/Sophie Cunningham)

With the Adidas deal in place, the former Phoenix Mercury guard has had the option of trying out various pairs of Adidas basketball shoes. Statistics of the WNBA star's shoe use also accurately represent her preference, with Cunningham most frequently taking to the court in Adidas Dame 8s.

Sophie Cunningham has worn the Dame 8s in 37.1% of her career games

The new Fever addition has given Adidas's other signature collections a go, too, including the Harden Vol.6 and the Trae Young 1s. However, they cumulatively account for only 10 games of her career.

Damian Lillard is the sneaker king in Sophie Cunningham's eyes, and the hefty design templates generally associated with the other above-mentioned signature shoes by Adidas are likely what put her off if her explanations for preferring Dames are to go by.

Sophie Cunningham represents the Adidas Dame line. (Credits: Getty)

The Dame 8s, marketed as lightweight shoes with flexible cushioning, have a fan in Cunningham and have been flaunted by Chelsea Gray and Kristaps Porzingis, amongst other prominent Adidas athletes.

