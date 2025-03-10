Lunar Owls vs Mist Prediction and Preview for Mar. 10 | Unrivaled 2025

The first edition of the Unrivaled basketball tournament has reached its final stretch with the Lunar Owls and Mist meeting to close out the regular season on Monday evening.

While the Lunar Owls have secured their place in the playoffs, the Mist still have plenty to play for as they are battling for the final playoff spot. With only four of the six teams in the competition progressing to the knockout rounds, Phil Handy's team is in a close race with the Vinyl for the final playoff place.

Monday's game will take place at Wayfair Arena in Florida and is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Lunar Owls vs Mist Preview

The two teams have already met twice this season, with the Lunar Owls winning on both occasions.

On Jan. 17, the Owls won the opening game, defeating the Mist 84-80 in a thrilling game that saw Skylar Diggins-Smith play the role of hero with two late 3-pointers to record a memorable victory.

The two teams met again on Feb. 8, and this time, it was Napheesa Collier who stepped up. The four-time WNBA All-Star (and one of the founders of the league) finished with a game-high 38 points to lead the Owls to an 85-81 win.

The Lunar Owls come into the game at the top of the Unrivaled standing. They have a 12-1 overall record, with their only loss of the competition coming against the Rose BC. DJ Sackmann has done a fantastic job with the team, and they look like the early favorites to take home the first-ever Unrivaled championship.

Collier has been the standout player for the Owls. The 3-on-3 format seems to suit the 6-foot-1 forward who has been exceptional over the first 13 games. She leads the tournament in points per game (25.5) and ranks fourth in rebounds (10.8).

The Mist struggled early in the campaign, losing their first four games of the tournament, but have recovered well. They are currently fifth in the standings with a 5-8 record and will be desperate for a win to overtake the Vinyl, who play the Rose in their final game.

The Mist will turn to Breanna Stewart as they look to pull off an upset against the league leaders. Stewart, who recently led the New York Liberty to their first-ever WNBA title, has put up big numbers throughout the competition, averaging 19.5 ppg, 11.1 rpg, 3.3 apg and 1.2 spg.

Lunar Owls vs Mist Prediction

It is tough to see anyone overcoming the Lunar Owls at the moment. Collier has been sensational and has been complemented by Allisha Gray and Skylar Diggins-Smith, who are also producing solid numbers. They have lost just once over 13 games and have a dominant +136 point differential over that stretch.

Expect the Owls to secure their 13th win of the tournament and go into the playoffs on a high.

