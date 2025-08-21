  • home icon
  • "Major problem is about resolved": WNBA analyst spots silver lining as Caitlin Clark suffers massive injury blow amid recovery  

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Aug 21, 2025 11:40 GMT
WNBA: JUL 15 Indiana Fever at Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty
"Major problem is about resolved": WNBA analyst spots silver lining as Caitlin Clark suffers massive injury blow amid recovery (Image Source: Getty)

Caitlin Clark's fluctuating injury status has been frustrating for her and the Indiana Fever's fanbase. Just as it seemed like the superstar guard was inching close to a return after the Fever listed her as a game-time decision for the Aug. 12 game against the Dallas Wings, Clark suffered another setback.

While recovering from the right groin injury, which has been primarily responsible for her being on the sidelines, she sustained a right ankle bone bruise on Aug. 7, during a workout in Phoenix. Most fans have given up on Clark returning this season, and for the right measure.

That may be true, as the Fever have continued to say that she's out indefinitely. Nevertheless, WNBA analyst Robin Lundberg has spotted a silver lining after Wednesday's ankle injury update. Here's what he said on X:

Lundberg believes that the groin issue may have been resolved entirely and that Clark's latest setback is because of the ankle injury.

Whether it leads to Caitlin Clark's return this season remains to be seen. The Indiana Fever have nine games left until Sept. 10 in the regular season. With a 19-16 record, they are sixth in the standings, two games ahead of the LA Sparks, who are ninth, and contending for one of the two final playoff spots alongside the Fever, Golden State Valkyries and Seattle Storm.

The Valkyries are seventh and Storm eighth, ahead of Thursday's games.

Sophie Cunningham reveals why Caitlin Clark's return has been delayed

The Indiana Fever have been cautious about giving Caitlin Clark as much time as needed to recover from her right groin injury. Now, they have added the right ankle bone bruise to the list, which would be her fourth injury this season after she initially suffered a left quad issue, followed by a left groin ailment.

Clark would have returned by now, as per teammate Sophie Cunningham. However, the WNBA's demands have played a key role. Here's what Cunningham said regarding this in Tuesday's episode of her podcast, "Show Me Something":

"Yeah, she’s close, but like you also have to remember, like she could be playing if it wasn’t in the WNBA by now. At this level, with how deep and like how good people are nowadays in our league, which is the best it’s ever been.
"You can’t just be good. You have to be on top of your game. And so, just trying to get her back in game shape, I think, is what they’re trying to do."

Caitlin Clark arguably faces some of the toughest defensive coverages for a perimeter player in the WNBA. Because of her dynamic ability to shoot, score and make plays at a high rate, teams never leave her alone, often throwing double and triple teams when needed.

Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

