"Major problem is about resolved": WNBA analyst spots silver lining as Caitlin Clark suffers massive injury blow amid recovery  

Caitlin Clark's fluctuating injury status has been frustrating for her and the Indiana Fever's fanbase. Just as it seemed like the superstar guard was inching close to a return after the Fever listed her as a game-time decision for the Aug. 12 game against the Dallas Wings, Clark suffered another setback.

While recovering from the right groin injury, which has been primarily responsible for her being on the sidelines, she sustained a right ankle bone bruise on Aug. 7, during a workout in Phoenix. Most fans have given up on Clark returning this season, and for the right measure.

Clark Report @CClarkReport Caitlin Clark suffered a “very mild” bone bruise on her ankle during an August 7th workout in Phoenix, but the injury has not impacted her return timeline from her groin injury per @chloepeterson67

That may be true, as the Fever have continued to say that she's out indefinitely. Nevertheless, WNBA analyst Robin Lundberg has spotted a silver lining after Wednesday's ankle injury update. Here's what he said on X:

Robin Lundberg @robinlundberg It’s pretty clear Caitlin Clark was nearing a return from the groin injury when the ankle issue happened, stalling things. The silver lining being that the more major problem is about resolved.

Lundberg believes that the groin issue may have been resolved entirely and that Clark's latest setback is because of the ankle injury.

Whether it leads to Caitlin Clark's return this season remains to be seen. The Indiana Fever have nine games left until Sept. 10 in the regular season. With a 19-16 record, they are sixth in the standings, two games ahead of the LA Sparks, who are ninth, and contending for one of the two final playoff spots alongside the Fever, Golden State Valkyries and Seattle Storm.

The Valkyries are seventh and Storm eighth, ahead of Thursday's games.

Sophie Cunningham reveals why Caitlin Clark's return has been delayed

The Indiana Fever have been cautious about giving Caitlin Clark as much time as needed to recover from her right groin injury. Now, they have added the right ankle bone bruise to the list, which would be her fourth injury this season after she initially suffered a left quad issue, followed by a left groin ailment.

Clark would have returned by now, as per teammate Sophie Cunningham. However, the WNBA's demands have played a key role. Here's what Cunningham said regarding this in Tuesday's episode of her podcast, "Show Me Something":

"Yeah, she’s close, but like you also have to remember, like she could be playing if it wasn’t in the WNBA by now. At this level, with how deep and like how good people are nowadays in our league, which is the best it’s ever been.

"You can’t just be good. You have to be on top of your game. And so, just trying to get her back in game shape, I think, is what they’re trying to do."

Caitlin Clark arguably faces some of the toughest defensive coverages for a perimeter player in the WNBA. Because of her dynamic ability to shoot, score and make plays at a high rate, teams never leave her alone, often throwing double and triple teams when needed.

