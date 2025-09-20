Megan Rapinoe ponders if Paige Bueckers being gay and supporting black women snubs her of Caitlin Clark-level stardom

The conversation surrounding Caitlin Clark's popularity and whether someone can reach those levels reignited when Paige Bueckers made her way to the WNBA this season. The answer didn't change. Clark remained at the forefront of the league's popularity charts, with Bueckers not garnering as much viewership as her former college rival in their respective rookie seasons.Former WNBA legend Sue Bird and her fiancée, Megan Rapinoe, engaged in a discussion regarding Bueckers not resonating like Clark in Wednesday's episode of their podcast, &quot;A Touch More.&quot; WNBA reporter Elle Duncan, a guest on the show, sparked the conversation. Duncan and Bird kept the conversation surrounding their playing styles. Both agreed that Clark's 3-point shooting and flashy passes struck a chord, unlike Bueckers' efficiency game, which doesn't stand out to the casual fan.On the other hand, Rapinoe took the conversation beyond just that, citing factors like Bueckers' public perception, including her being gay and voicing support for racial justice. Here's what the former USA soccer star said:&quot;I also wonder if there's some cultural reason for this. Paige is an out gay player; she's been explicit in her support for racial justice and supporting black women, and talking about that. &quot;Like, is there something to that, that she's not the ... and it's really not in comparison to Caitlin or to anyone else but ... is that the kind of person that this society and this culture like props up to be the biggest star or like the most powerful person in sports.&quot; Caitlin Clark doesn't often speak on these issues, but she made her stance clear in a major way, especially during her Time Magazine interview when she won the Athlete of the Year award.Clark has admitted that &quot;white privilege&quot; exists. She's also recognized the contributions of black athletes to the WNBA and condemned racism on multiple occasions.Other factors that contribute to Caitlin Clark's untouchable popularity compared to Paige BueckersCaitlin Clark and Paige Bueckers are two of the most talented stars on the rise. They're both probably generational players. Their rivalry could be the next big thing for the WNBA for the next decade, or more than that.As for their popularity, Clark remains ahead, and it's not close. Bueckers' game doesn't stand out because she's not a 3-point logo specialist and relies on the midrange, which isn't as attractive by modern standards. It's common among the men and women athletes, which backfires against Bueckers.Another reason Bueckers failed to take the WNBA's ratings by storm like Clark is their respective rosters and collective results. The Wings were nowhere near where the Clark's Fever were in their rookie years. Indiana and Dallas endured near-identical rough starts in 2024 and 2025.The Fever were 3-10 but turned their season around, recording 17 wins in the next 27 games, and making the playoffs. On the other hand, Paige Bueckers' Wings had one win in their first 12 games and never improved as dramatically as Caitlin Clark and Co. in 2024. Dallas finished 2025 with just nine more wins, ending up with the worst record.