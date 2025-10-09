"Might as well act like DeWanna Bonner did in Indiana": WNBA reporter takes wild dig at Caitlin Clark's ex-teammate after Mercury go down 0-3 

Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever supporters rejoiced on Wednesday as veteran DeWanna Bonner's Phoenix Mercury edged one game closer to a finals loss. The Western Conference contenders lost 90-88 after A'ja Wilson's brave game-winner, dropping to 3-0 in the series.

Bonner started the season with the Fever but left the franchise after nine games. Unhappy with her role, she was left searching for her "joy," which she couldn't retrieve after a turbulent run with her new team. Bonner apparently rediscovered some of it after she got her desired move to Phoenix with her fiancée, Alyssa Thomas.

Her exit frustrated the Fever fan base after the team pursued her with a $200,000 paycheck in the offseason, but couldn't reap the benefits. Bonner was labelled a "quitter" for demanding a way out. WNBA analyst Robin Lundberg also took a dig with that context after the Mercury's Game 3 loss.

Here's what he wrote on X:

"Mercury might as well act like DeWanna Bonner did in Indiana and pack it up."

Ironically, DeWanna Bonner was one player who refused to quit as the Mercury battled to earn their first win of the series. Bonner had 25 points and 10 rebounds off the bench on 7 of 11 shots, including 2 of 3 from deep and 9 of 13 from the free-throw line. She also tied the game at 86-86 with 1:41 left.

Her performance nearly did the trick if not for A'ja Wilson's game-winner from her favored midrange with 0.9 seconds left. Bonner had the last shot for the Mercury with barely any time left, but it was still close to going in.

Fever fans rip DeWanna Bonner as Mercury find themselves in big hole

Indiana Fever fans didn't hold back on DeWanna Bonner despite her 25-point night in the Phoenix Mercury's Game 3 loss. They cited her comments after leaving the Fever on losing her joy and rediscovering it after reuniting with Alyssa Thomas in Phoenix, and called her out for her failed attempt at chasing a ring.

The fans also referenced the Caitlin Clark-less Fever taking the Aces to five games, while the Mercury, after three, are still searching for success. Here are some of the reactions on X:

NewEnglandPatriot @clipsworthwatch Karma is a bitch, Bonner could have tied the game too

𝕃𝕦𝕚𝕤 V @LMadridista_7 @cc22report The Fever without a DB gave the Aces more problems than the Phoenix with a DB.

m_L44 @ML442017 She’s gonna get swept and blame it on cyber bullying or whatever the hell

Cheesysux @uncheesy11 she's probably starting game 4, only to get swept🥸

IowaGyrl65 @RHed65437777682 I believe the @PhoenixMercury went too far, especially referencing how they were working to get Bonner while she was under contract to Indy. The league will never let them win now! #toofar

TMP1971 @tpenley1971 Best revenge ever to watch you lose nothing but a quitter no respect for her or her wife or the Phoenix. I believe it was all planned to try to destroy the fever. You are a Joke Bonner and that will always be your legacy.

