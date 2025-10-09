  • home icon
By Arhaan Raje
Modified Oct 09, 2025 12:20 GMT
&quot;Might as well act like DeWanna Bonner did in Indiana&quot;: WNBA reporter takes wild dig at Caitlin Clark
"Might as well act like DeWanna Bonner did in Indiana": WNBA reporter takes wild dig at Caitlin Clark's ex-teammate after Mercury go down 0-3 (Image Source: IMAGN)

Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever supporters rejoiced on Wednesday as veteran DeWanna Bonner's Phoenix Mercury edged one game closer to a finals loss. The Western Conference contenders lost 90-88 after A'ja Wilson's brave game-winner, dropping to 3-0 in the series.

Bonner started the season with the Fever but left the franchise after nine games. Unhappy with her role, she was left searching for her "joy," which she couldn't retrieve after a turbulent run with her new team. Bonner apparently rediscovered some of it after she got her desired move to Phoenix with her fiancée, Alyssa Thomas.

Her exit frustrated the Fever fan base after the team pursued her with a $200,000 paycheck in the offseason, but couldn't reap the benefits. Bonner was labelled a "quitter" for demanding a way out. WNBA analyst Robin Lundberg also took a dig with that context after the Mercury's Game 3 loss.

also-read-trending Trending

Here's what he wrote on X:

"Mercury might as well act like DeWanna Bonner did in Indiana and pack it up."
Ironically, DeWanna Bonner was one player who refused to quit as the Mercury battled to earn their first win of the series. Bonner had 25 points and 10 rebounds off the bench on 7 of 11 shots, including 2 of 3 from deep and 9 of 13 from the free-throw line. She also tied the game at 86-86 with 1:41 left.

Her performance nearly did the trick if not for A'ja Wilson's game-winner from her favored midrange with 0.9 seconds left. Bonner had the last shot for the Mercury with barely any time left, but it was still close to going in.

Fever fans rip DeWanna Bonner as Mercury find themselves in big hole

Indiana Fever fans didn't hold back on DeWanna Bonner despite her 25-point night in the Phoenix Mercury's Game 3 loss. They cited her comments after leaving the Fever on losing her joy and rediscovering it after reuniting with Alyssa Thomas in Phoenix, and called her out for her failed attempt at chasing a ring.

The fans also referenced the Caitlin Clark-less Fever taking the Aces to five games, while the Mercury, after three, are still searching for success. Here are some of the reactions on X:

