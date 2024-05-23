The Minnesota Lynx and the Connecticut Sun face off for the first time in the 2024 WNBA season when the Sun host the impressive Minnesota outfit at the Mohegan Sun Arena on Thursday. Both teams have had unbeaten starts to their campaign.

Hence, this matchup marks for a good watch, as the two teams have pulled away from the rest of the league as teams to watch out for. The Lynx are coming off a win against the Seattle Storm, while the Sun edged out the Indiana Fever earlier.

Head-to-head, the Sun lead the Lynx 30-22 in 52 regular-season matchups. The hosts have won two of their last three against Minnesota.

Minnesota Lynx vs Connecticut Sun: Preview, predicted starting lineups, prediction and odds

Tip-off between the Lynx and the Sun is slated for 7 pm ET. The game can be caught live on NBCS-BOS and BSN. Fans can also stream the game with the WNBA League Pass.

Spread: Lynx +6.5, Sun -6.5

Moneyline: Lynx +232, Sun -285

Total (o/u): Lynx o163, Sun u163

Minnesota Lynx vs Connecticut Sun preview

The Connecticut Sun are one of three unbeaten teams in the league, holding the third-best record.

The schedule looks challenging for them starting with the Lynx test, but they have put themselves in a healthy position to start the season. The challenge for the Sun will be to continue to build on the momentum they have generated since their campaign opener. DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas have been their mainstays so far.

The Lynx is a well-rested unit and have that as an advantage leading up to the contest. They are a better unit on paper, and Napheesa Collier is a name to watch out for. Expect a cracker of a game.

Minnesota Lynx vs Connecticut Sun predicted starting lineups

The Lynx will likely stick to their lineup with Courtney Williams at PG and Kayla McBride at SG.

Diamond Miller at SF, Napheesa Collier at PF and Alanna Smith at C form the rest of the starting five. Bridget Carleton and Natasha Hiedeman are the bench options. They will be without Dorka Juhasz, who is not with the team.

The same goes for the Sun, who will stick to their usual lineup of Tyasha Harris at PG, Dijonai Carrington at SG, Alyssa Thomas at SF, DeWanna Bonner at PF, and Brionna Jones at C. Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Tiffany Mitchell their substitution options. Per ESPN, they have no injuries listed leading up to the contest.

Minnesota Lynx vs Connecticut Sun prediction

The Lynx vs Sun is a clash of two good teams, and both of them have every intention to make the playoffs. Their intent will be tested on Thursday, and homecourt advantage will be one of the big reasons why the Sun could come off with a win.