Alyssa Thomas hails fiancée DeWanna Bonner for passing ex-wife Candice Dupree on WNBA's all-time scoring list

DeWanna Bonner entered the Top 5 of the WNBA's all-time scoring after passing her ex-wife Candice Dupree on opening night against the Indiana Fever. Bonner's fiancee and teammate Alyssa Thomas commented on her accomplishment following their 92-71 win.

Thomas, who had 13 points, 10 rebounds and 13 assists, was very happy about Bonner's most recent accolade. She discussed the 36-year-old forward's underrated career and was in awe of how good she remains despite her age.

"I think she's underrated. Top 5 all-time, I mean c'mon. That's unheard of. At her age, she' incredible. We go off of her and she makes it look easy out there," Thomas said after the game.

DeWanna Bonner finished the win over the Indiana Fever with 20 points and six rebounds. Bonner now has 6,901 points, passing Candice Dupree in the third quarter with a layup during a fastbreak orchestrated by Alyssa Thomas. She's still behind Diana Taurasi, Tina Thompson, Tamika Catchings and Tina Charles.

The Connecticut Sun's win was a total team effort led by Bonner and Thomas. Three more players scored in double figures, including Dijonai Carrington, Tyasha Harris and Rachael Banham. Carrington finished with 16 points and five rebounds, while also making Caitlin Clark's life miserable on defense.

Clark had 20 points, but she also committed 10 turnovers and went 6-for-15 from the field. The Suns have a top defense, so it wasn't surprising to see Clark struggle against them. Harris had 16 points and two assists, while Banham scored 10 points off the bench.

DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas' relationship

Connecticut Sun teammates DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas announced their relationship publicly in February 2021. Bonner was previously married to Candice Dupree, who she passed on the WNBA's all-time scoring list.

They were together during their time with the Phoenix Mercury and were married in November 2014. They had twins born in July 2017, but were divorced soon afterward. Bonner was traded to the Connecticut Sun in 2020, wherein she's had a career resurgence with two All-Star selections in 2021 and 2023.

Thomas and Bonner got engaged back in July, but there's still no date for their wedding. Bonner told SELF that she wanted to be private with her relationship with Thomas because her marriage with Dupree was very public.

"My first relationship was so public, I just wanted to enjoy my relationship with her for a little bit before we let the world know and everybody formed their opinion," Bonner said.

DeWanna Bonner made the first move on Alyssa Thomas by sliding on her DMs. It started when Bonner was still with the Phoenix Mercury and her trade to the Connecticut Sun was just fate. The two began dating and the rest is history.