What happened to Alyssa Thomas? Looking at WNBA Suns forward leaving mid-game vs Liberty

Alyssa Thomas played her last game of the 2023 WNBA season after the Connecticut Sun got eliminated by the New York Liberty on Sunday, October 1. Early in the fourth quarter, the four-time WNBA All-Star had a scary moment in which she hobbled her way out of the basketball court.

At the 9:23 mark of the final period, Thomas was battling for the rebound and got entangled with Liberty's Jonquel Jones. Both players ended up on the floor, with Jones landing awkwardly on top of Thomas and putting her weight on the neck area. After the pain was gone, Thomas returned to play in the game.

That ended the night for Thomas but she left everything on the floor, finishing with 17 points, 14 rebounds, and 11 assists, while the Sun lost the game by three points, 84-87.

Meanwhile, Jones also put up a good fight, tallying 25 points, 15 rebounds, and four blocks. Breanna Stewart and Betnijah Laney combining for 73 of the 87 total points of the Liberty was too much for the Sun to handle.

After the game, Thomas looked fine as she attended the post-game press conference with all smiles despite getting eliminated by the Liberty.

Alyssa Thomas had a season to remember with the Connecticut Sun

As the MVP voting is done, Alyssa Thomas was snubbed and didn't make the cut despite having a great season, averaging 15.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 7.9 assists, and 10.8 steals per game.

Some felt that she should have won MVP over Deanna Stewart and one of them was teammate Dewanna Bonner. Speaking after the game, Bonner said (via The Collinsville Press):

"No discredit to Stewie because she's the MVP for a reason but what Alyssa did this season was unbelievable. That was tough for her. Tough for our team. But we came out and we played for her tonight. That's our MVP."

In a span of 40 regular season games, Alyssa Thomas achieved an impressive 28 double-doubles and six triple-doubles, setting new single-season WNBA records for both accomplishments.

“I had a season never seen in this league and probably won't see again, unless I do it. We're talking about league records. For me, I have a lot to be proud of. No one can take away the fact I'll always be in the record books," Thomas said (via ABC News).

The New York Liberty moves up to the 2023 WNBA Finals where they will be facing the Las Vegas Aces in a five-game series.