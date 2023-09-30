"This team would beat the current OKC thunder": Fans applaud Aces as they sweep the Wings to reach 2023 WNBA Finals

Fans have reacted to the Las Vegas Aces heading back to the WNBA Finals. The Nevada-based powerhouse completed a three-game sweep over the Dallas Wings on Friday to book their spot in the biggest stage in women's basketball.

The Aces face either the New York Liberty or Connecticut Sun, with New York leading their semifinal series 2-1.

Following the Aces sweep, basketball fans took to social media to praise the WNBA team, noting how dominant they have been all season. Some went even as far to reckon that the Aces would do fine if they switched to the NBA. One tweeted:

Here are some of the top comments on X, formerly called Twitter:

The Aces dominated the WNBA regular season, winning 34 of their 40 games. A'ja Wilson is arguably the most talented player in the league and showed as much during the Aces' dominant run to the Finals.

Wilson ended the final game against the Dallas Wings with 13 points and as many rebounds while also dishing out two assists. Chelsea Gray also came in clutch for the Aces, dropping 15 points, six rebounds and four dimes.

The Aces' elite depth has been a problem for other teams around the league in recent months, as was seen in the ease in which they marched back to the WNBA Finals.

Las Vegas Aces could face New York Liberty in WNBA Finals

The New York Liberty have been a difficult matchup for the Las Vegas Aces this season.

They appear to be the only team in the league capable of beating the Aces over a stretch of games. Assuming New York makes it past Connecticut, we could witness the greatest WNBA Finals matchup in history.

New York's success is built on a three-level offense, with Sabrina Ionescu's perimeter shooting ability the crux of their rim pressure. The Aces will need to have a solid game plan in place to repeat their championship success of last season.

New York ended the regular season with the second-best record in the league. They won 32 of their 40 match-ups as they looked to keep pace with the Aces and prove that they're a genuine contender.

Should the two teams face off, we will witness the WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart against the reigning champions and arguably the most versatile player in the league, A'ja Wilson.

Becky Hammon has also proven herself to be an elite coach who could swing the series in the Las Vegas Aces' favor.