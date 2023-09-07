New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks prediction & game preview - September 7, 2023 | WNBA

On Thursday, September 7, the New York Liberty face off against the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA, with both teams looking to build momentum ahead of the playoffs.

The Liberty sit first in the Eastern Conference, while the Sparks are fourth in the West. On paper, the Liberty should steamroll their way through, but they could have their task cut out.

In the last meeting between the two teams on Aug. 2, the Liberty secured a 76-69 win and will feel confident of producing a repeat performance. New York is one of the best inside-out scoring teams in the WNBA and will put enormous pressure on the Sparks defense.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks prediction

New York will be heavily favored to secure their 32nd win of the season. That's because Breanna Stewart is a genuine MVP candidate, while Sabrina Ionescu has enjoyed a stellar year.

The Sparks have won almost 50% fewer games than New York this year. While capable of winning, the ywill likely be outmatched across the court. As such, the Liberty should take the win.

New York Liberty Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Stefanie Dolson C 6-5 ft 235 lbs JANUARY 8, 1992 9 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Sabrina Ionescu G 5-11 ft 165 lbs DECEMBER 6, 1997 3 yrs OREGON/USA Marine Johannès G 5-10 ft 134 lbs JANUARY 21, 1995 2 yrs FRANCE/FRANCE Jonquel Jones F 6-6 ft 215 lbs JANUARY 5, 1994 6 yrs GEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS Betnijah Laney F 6-0 ft 166 lbs OCTOBER 29, 1993 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Epiphanny Prince G 5-9 ft 179 lbs JANUARY 11, 1988 13 yrs RUTGERS/USA Nyara Sabally F 6-5 ft 204 lbs FEBRUARY 26, 2000 R OREGON/GERMANY Breanna Stewart F 6-4 ft 170 lbs AUGUST 27, 1994 6 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Kayla Thornton F 6-1 ft 190 lbs OCTOBER 20, 1992 7 yrs TEXAS-EL PASO/USA Courtney Vandersloot G 5-8 ft 137 lbs FEBRUARY 8, 1989 12 yrs GONZAGA/USA Jocelyn Willoughby G 6-0 ft 180 lbs MARCH 25, 1998 2 yrs VIRGINIA/USA Han Xu C 6-11 ft 203 lbs OCTOBER 31, 1999 2 yrs CHINA/CHINA

Los Angeles Sparks roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Lexie Brown G 5-9 ft 162 lbs OCTOBER 27, 1994 5 yrs DUKE/USA Rae Burrell G-F 6-2 ft 168 lbs JUNE 21, 2000 1 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Jordin Canada G 5-6 ft 135 lbs AUGUST 11, 1995 5 yrs UCLA/USA Layshia Clarendon G 5-9 ft 158 lbs MAY 2, 1991 9 yrs CALIFORNIA/USA Nia Clouden G 5-9 ft 139 lbs MAY 17, 2000 1 yrs MICHIGAN STATE/USA Zia Cooke G 5-9 ft 163 lbs JANUARY 9, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Dearica Hamby F 6-3 ft 189 lbs NOVEMBER 6, 1993 8 yrs WAKE FOREST/USA Nneka Ogwumike F 6-2 ft 174 lbs JULY 2, 1990 11 yrs STANFORD/USA Chiney Ogwumike F-C 6-3 ft 183 lbs MARCH 21, 1992 6 yrs STANFORD/USA Karlie Samuelson G 6-0 ft 160 lbs MAY 10, 1995 4 yrs STANFORD/USA Katie Lou Samuelson F 6-3 ft 163 lbs JUNE 13, 1997 4 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Azurá Stevens C 6-6 ft 180 lbs FEBRUARY 1, 1996 5 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Jasmine Thomas G 5-9 ft 143 lbs SEPTEMBER 30, 1989 12 yrs DUKE/USA

New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Barclays Center and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks: Players to watch

The Sparks will be without Chiney Ogwumike and Nia Clouden, while Nneka Ogwumike and Karlie Samuelson are listed as day-to-day. As such, they will look toward Lexie Brown and Jordin Canada to lead their offense.

Of course, Azura Stevens will look to play a big role for the Sparks as she looks to set the tone on the interior and control the glass throughout the game.

The Liberty, meanwhile, have a clean bill of health. Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney will likely be the three players tasked with deconstruction Los Angeles' defensive system.

Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot could also be big contributors across multiple aspects of the game.