New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks prediction & game preview - September 7, 2023 | WNBA

On Thursday, September 7, the New York Liberty face off against the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA, with both teams looking to build momentum ahead of the playoffs.
The Liberty sit first in the Eastern Conference, while the Sparks are fourth in the West. On paper, the Liberty should steamroll their way through, but they could have their task cut out.
In the last meeting between the two teams on Aug. 2, the Liberty secured a 76-69 win and will feel confident of producing a repeat performance. New York is one of the best inside-out scoring teams in the WNBA and will put enormous pressure on the Sparks defense.
New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks prediction
New York will be heavily favored to secure their 32nd win of the season. That's because Breanna Stewart is a genuine MVP candidate, while Sabrina Ionescu has enjoyed a stellar year.
The Sparks have won almost 50% fewer games than New York this year. While capable of winning, the ywill likely be outmatched across the court. As such, the Liberty should take the win.
New York Liberty Roster
Los Angeles Sparks roster
New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Barclays Center and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.
New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks: Players to watch
The Sparks will be without Chiney Ogwumike and Nia Clouden, while Nneka Ogwumike and Karlie Samuelson are listed as day-to-day. As such, they will look toward Lexie Brown and Jordin Canada to lead their offense.
Of course, Azura Stevens will look to play a big role for the Sparks as she looks to set the tone on the interior and control the glass throughout the game.
The Liberty, meanwhile, have a clean bill of health. Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney will likely be the three players tasked with deconstruction Los Angeles' defensive system.
Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot could also be big contributors across multiple aspects of the game.
