Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • WNBA
  • New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks prediction & game preview - September 7, 2023 | WNBA

New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks prediction & game preview - September 7, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Sep 07, 2023 10:57 GMT
New York Liberty v Las Vegas Aces
New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks prediction & game preview

On Thursday, September 7, the New York Liberty face off against the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA, with both teams looking to build momentum ahead of the playoffs.

The Liberty sit first in the Eastern Conference, while the Sparks are fourth in the West. On paper, the Liberty should steamroll their way through, but they could have their task cut out.

In the last meeting between the two teams on Aug. 2, the Liberty secured a 76-69 win and will feel confident of producing a repeat performance. New York is one of the best inside-out scoring teams in the WNBA and will put enormous pressure on the Sparks defense.

New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks prediction

New York will be heavily favored to secure their 32nd win of the season. That's because Breanna Stewart is a genuine MVP candidate, while Sabrina Ionescu has enjoyed a stellar year.

The Sparks have won almost 50% fewer games than New York this year. While capable of winning, the ywill likely be outmatched across the court. As such, the Liberty should take the win.

New York Liberty Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Stefanie Dolson
C6-5 ft235 lbsJANUARY 8, 19929 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Sabrina Ionescu
G5-11 ft165 lbsDECEMBER 6, 19973 yrsOREGON/USA
Marine Johannès
G5-10 ft134 lbsJANUARY 21, 19952 yrsFRANCE/FRANCE
Jonquel Jones
F6-6 ft215 lbsJANUARY 5, 19946 yrsGEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS
Betnijah Laney
F6-0 ft166 lbsOCTOBER 29, 19937 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Epiphanny Prince
G5-9 ft179 lbsJANUARY 11, 198813 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Nyara Sabally
F6-5 ft204 lbsFEBRUARY 26, 2000ROREGON/GERMANY
Breanna Stewart
F6-4 ft170 lbsAUGUST 27, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Kayla Thornton
F6-1 ft190 lbsOCTOBER 20, 19927 yrsTEXAS-EL PASO/USA
Courtney Vandersloot
G5-8 ft137 lbsFEBRUARY 8, 198912 yrsGONZAGA/USA
Jocelyn Willoughby
G6-0 ft180 lbsMARCH 25, 19982 yrsVIRGINIA/USA
Han Xu
C6-11 ft203 lbsOCTOBER 31, 19992 yrsCHINA/CHINA

Los Angeles Sparks roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Lexie Brown
G5-9 ft162 lbsOCTOBER 27, 19945 yrsDUKE/USA
Rae Burrell
G-F6-2 ft168 lbsJUNE 21, 20001 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Jordin Canada
G5-6 ft135 lbsAUGUST 11, 19955 yrsUCLA/USA
Layshia Clarendon
G5-9 ft158 lbsMAY 2, 19919 yrsCALIFORNIA/USA
Nia Clouden
G5-9 ft139 lbsMAY 17, 20001 yrsMICHIGAN STATE/USA
Zia Cooke
G5-9 ft163 lbsJANUARY 9, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Dearica Hamby
F6-3 ft189 lbsNOVEMBER 6, 19938 yrsWAKE FOREST/USA
Nneka Ogwumike
F6-2 ft174 lbsJULY 2, 199011 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Chiney Ogwumike
F-C6-3 ft183 lbsMARCH 21, 19926 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Karlie Samuelson
G6-0 ft160 lbsMAY 10, 19954 yrsSTANFORD/USA
Katie Lou Samuelson
F6-3 ft163 lbsJUNE 13, 19974 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Azurá Stevens
C6-6 ft180 lbsFEBRUARY 1, 19965 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Jasmine Thomas
G5-9 ft143 lbsSEPTEMBER 30, 198912 yrsDUKE/USA

New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Barclays Center and is set to tip off at 7 p.m. Eastern Time.

New York Liberty vs Los Angeles Sparks: Players to watch

The Sparks will be without Chiney Ogwumike and Nia Clouden, while Nneka Ogwumike and Karlie Samuelson are listed as day-to-day. As such, they will look toward Lexie Brown and Jordin Canada to lead their offense.

Of course, Azura Stevens will look to play a big role for the Sparks as she looks to set the tone on the interior and control the glass throughout the game.

The Liberty, meanwhile, have a clean bill of health. Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Betnijah Laney will likely be the three players tasked with deconstruction Los Angeles' defensive system.

Jonquel Jones and Courtney Vandersloot could also be big contributors across multiple aspects of the game.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

Why Does The NBA Hate The Next Usain Bolt?! And Who Is He??!

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...