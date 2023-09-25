Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings Semifinals, Game 2 prediction and game preview - September 26, 2023 | WNBA playoffs

The Las Vegas Aces take on the Dallas Wings in Game 2 of their five-game WNBA semifinal series on Tuesday. The reigning champions, Aces, took the first game 97-83 on Sunday.

The Aces are expected to make it back to the WNBA Finals but will first need to take care of business against Dallas. The Wings will look to even things up at 1-1, while the Aces will hope to take a commanding 2-0 lead, putting them within one win of reaching consecutive Finals.

Dallas was a top-four team in the WNBA during the regular season. Yet, the Wings are facing a historically dominant Aces team who only lost six of their 40 regular-season games — dominating at home with a 19-1 record and also producing on the road, winning 15 of 20 games.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Wings could win game two but will need to bring their A-game otherwise, they will could find themselves starring at a sweep.

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings: Prediction

The Aces come in as the heavy favorites and are expected to build off their game-one victory.

A'ja Wilson will likely look to build on her 34-point performance, while the Aces versatile rotation could pose a significant conundrum for the Wings to try and figure out.

The Wings have a talented roster capable of giving the Aces some problems. However, they don't have the same level of elite depth or boast so many multi-level scoring options with playmaking ability.

The Wings will need to ensure that everybody in their rotation understands their assignments and executes to a high level. Otherwise, the Wings could be one game away from their season coming to an end.

Las Vegas Aces Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Kierstan Bell F 6-1 ft 176 lbs MARCH 16, 2000 1 yrs FLORIDA GULF COAST/USA Alysha Clark F 5-11 ft 167 lbs JULY 7, 1987 10 yrs MIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA Sydney Colson G 5-8 ft 140 lbs AUGUST 6, 1989 8 yrs TEXAS A&M/USA Cayla George C-F 6-4 ft 192 lbs MAY 1, 1989 3 yrs AUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA Chelsea Gray G 5-11 ft 170 lbs OCTOBER 8, 1992 8 yrs DUKE/USA Ashley Joens G 6-1 ft 160 lbs MARCH 16, 2000 R IOWA STATE/USA Candace Parker F-C 6-4 ft 184 lbs APRIL 19, 1986 15 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Kelsey Plum G 5-8 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 24, 1994 5 yrs WASHINGTON/USA Kiah Stokes C 6-3 ft 191 lbs MARCH 30, 1993 7 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Riquna Williams G 5-7 ft 165 lbs MAY 28, 1990 10 yrs MIAMI/USA A'ja Wilson C 6-4 ft 195 lbs AUGUST 8, 1996 5 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Jackie Young G 6-0 ft 165 lbs SEPTEMBER 16, 1997 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA

Dallas Wings Roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Kalani Brown C 6-7 ft 245 lbs MARCH 21, 1997 3 yrs BAYLOR/USA Veronica Burton G 5-9 ft 155 lbs JULY 12, 2000 1 yrs NORTHWESTERN/USA Crystal Dangerfield G 5-5 ft 130 lbs MAY 11, 1998 3 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Diamond DeShields G 6-1 ft 172 lbs MARCH 5, 1995 5 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Natasha Howard F 6-2 ft 165 lbs SEPTEMBER 2, 1991 9 yrs FLORIDA STATE/USA Awak Kuier F 6-6 ft 168 lbs AUGUST 19, 2001 2 yrs RAGUSA/FINLAND Lou Lopez Sénéchal G 6-1 ft 155 lbs MAY 12, 1998 R CONNECTICUT/MEXICO Teaira McCowan C 6-7 ft 239 lbs SEPTEMBER 28, 1996 4 yrs MISSISSIPPI STATE/USA Arike Ogunbowale G 5-8 ft 165 lbs MARCH 2, 1997 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Satou Sabally F 6-4 ft 175 lbs APRIL 25, 1998 3 yrs OREGON/USA Maddy Siegrist F 6-2 ft 175 lbs MAY 22, 2000 R VILLANOVA/USA Odyssey Sims G 5-8 ft 155 lbs JULY 13, 1992 9 yrs BAYLOR/USA

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Michelob ULTRA Arena and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings: Players to watch

A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young all scored in double digits during Las Vegas' game-one win.

If the quartet can produce at a similar level in Game 2, the Wings would have difficulty squaring the series. Kiah Stokes provided six rebounds, while Young secured a double-double.

The Wings will hope for a big performance from Satou Sabally, who ended game one with 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Arike Ogunbowale and Natasha Howard will also need to up their performance levels if they want to be competing for the WNBA championship in October.

Dallas will also look toward Crystal Dangerfield and Odyssey Sims to provide them with a scoring boost. Both players scored in double digits in game one.