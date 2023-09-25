Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings Semifinals, Game 2 prediction and game preview - September 26, 2023 | WNBA playoffs

The Las Vegas Aces take on the Dallas Wings in Game 2 of their five-game WNBA semifinal series on Tuesday. The reigning champions, Aces, took the first game 97-83 on Sunday.
The Aces are expected to make it back to the WNBA Finals but will first need to take care of business against Dallas. The Wings will look to even things up at 1-1, while the Aces will hope to take a commanding 2-0 lead, putting them within one win of reaching consecutive Finals.
Dallas was a top-four team in the WNBA during the regular season. Yet, the Wings are facing a historically dominant Aces team who only lost six of their 40 regular-season games — dominating at home with a 19-1 record and also producing on the road, winning 15 of 20 games.
The Wings could win game two but will need to bring their A-game otherwise, they will could find themselves starring at a sweep.
Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings: Prediction
The Aces come in as the heavy favorites and are expected to build off their game-one victory.
A'ja Wilson will likely look to build on her 34-point performance, while the Aces versatile rotation could pose a significant conundrum for the Wings to try and figure out.
The Wings have a talented roster capable of giving the Aces some problems. However, they don't have the same level of elite depth or boast so many multi-level scoring options with playmaking ability.
The Wings will need to ensure that everybody in their rotation understands their assignments and executes to a high level. Otherwise, the Wings could be one game away from their season coming to an end.
Las Vegas Aces Roster
Dallas Wings Roster
Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on ESPN, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Michelob ULTRA Arena and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.
Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings: Players to watch
A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young all scored in double digits during Las Vegas' game-one win.
If the quartet can produce at a similar level in Game 2, the Wings would have difficulty squaring the series. Kiah Stokes provided six rebounds, while Young secured a double-double.
The Wings will hope for a big performance from Satou Sabally, who ended game one with 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Arike Ogunbowale and Natasha Howard will also need to up their performance levels if they want to be competing for the WNBA championship in October.
Dallas will also look toward Crystal Dangerfield and Odyssey Sims to provide them with a scoring boost. Both players scored in double digits in game one.
How is Michael Jordan officially richer than NBA's 10 richest players?!