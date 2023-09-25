Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • WNBA
  • Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings Semifinals, Game 2 prediction and game preview - September 26, 2023 | WNBA playoffs

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings Semifinals, Game 2 prediction and game preview - September 26, 2023 | WNBA playoffs

By Adam Taylor
Modified Sep 25, 2023 11:02 GMT
Dallas Stars v Las Vegas Aces - Game One
Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings Semifinals, Game 2 prediction and game preview

The Las Vegas Aces take on the Dallas Wings in Game 2 of their five-game WNBA semifinal series on Tuesday. The reigning champions, Aces, took the first game 97-83 on Sunday.

The Aces are expected to make it back to the WNBA Finals but will first need to take care of business against Dallas. The Wings will look to even things up at 1-1, while the Aces will hope to take a commanding 2-0 lead, putting them within one win of reaching consecutive Finals.

Dallas was a top-four team in the WNBA during the regular season. Yet, the Wings are facing a historically dominant Aces team who only lost six of their 40 regular-season games — dominating at home with a 19-1 record and also producing on the road, winning 15 of 20 games.

The Wings could win game two but will need to bring their A-game otherwise, they will could find themselves starring at a sweep.

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings: Prediction

The Aces come in as the heavy favorites and are expected to build off their game-one victory.

A'ja Wilson will likely look to build on her 34-point performance, while the Aces versatile rotation could pose a significant conundrum for the Wings to try and figure out.

The Wings have a talented roster capable of giving the Aces some problems. However, they don't have the same level of elite depth or boast so many multi-level scoring options with playmaking ability.

The Wings will need to ensure that everybody in their rotation understands their assignments and executes to a high level. Otherwise, the Wings could be one game away from their season coming to an end.

Las Vegas Aces Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Kierstan Bell
F6-1 ft176 lbsMARCH 16, 20001 yrsFLORIDA GULF COAST/USA
Alysha Clark
F5-11 ft167 lbsJULY 7, 198710 yrsMIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA
Sydney Colson
G5-8 ft140 lbsAUGUST 6, 19898 yrsTEXAS A&M/USA
Cayla George
C-F6-4 ft192 lbsMAY 1, 19893 yrsAUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA
Chelsea Gray
G5-11 ft170 lbsOCTOBER 8, 19928 yrsDUKE/USA
Ashley Joens
G6-1 ft160 lbsMARCH 16, 2000RIOWA STATE/USA
Candace Parker
F-C6-4 ft184 lbsAPRIL 19, 198615 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Kelsey Plum
G5-8 ft145 lbsAUGUST 24, 19945 yrsWASHINGTON/USA
Kiah Stokes
C6-3 ft191 lbsMARCH 30, 19937 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Riquna Williams
G5-7 ft165 lbsMAY 28, 199010 yrsMIAMI/USA
A'ja Wilson
C6-4 ft195 lbsAUGUST 8, 19965 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Jackie Young
G6-0 ft165 lbsSEPTEMBER 16, 19974 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

Dallas Wings Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Kalani Brown
C6-7 ft245 lbsMARCH 21, 19973 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Veronica Burton
G5-9 ft155 lbsJULY 12, 20001 yrsNORTHWESTERN/USA
Crystal Dangerfield
G5-5 ft130 lbsMAY 11, 19983 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Diamond DeShields
G6-1 ft172 lbsMARCH 5, 19955 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Natasha Howard
F6-2 ft165 lbsSEPTEMBER 2, 19919 yrsFLORIDA STATE/USA
Awak Kuier
F6-6 ft168 lbsAUGUST 19, 20012 yrsRAGUSA/FINLAND
Lou Lopez Sénéchal
G6-1 ft155 lbsMAY 12, 1998RCONNECTICUT/MEXICO
Teaira McCowan
C6-7 ft239 lbsSEPTEMBER 28, 19964 yrsMISSISSIPPI STATE/USA
Arike Ogunbowale
G5-8 ft165 lbsMARCH 2, 19974 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Satou Sabally
F6-4 ft175 lbsAPRIL 25, 19983 yrsOREGON/USA
Maddy Siegrist
F6-2 ft175 lbsMAY 22, 2000RVILLANOVA/USA
Odyssey Sims
G5-8 ft155 lbsJULY 13, 19929 yrsBAYLOR/USA

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, WNBA League Pass and FUBO. The game will be played at the Michelob ULTRA Arena and is set to tip off at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings: Players to watch

A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young all scored in double digits during Las Vegas' game-one win.

If the quartet can produce at a similar level in Game 2, the Wings would have difficulty squaring the series. Kiah Stokes provided six rebounds, while Young secured a double-double.

The Wings will hope for a big performance from Satou Sabally, who ended game one with 16 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Arike Ogunbowale and Natasha Howard will also need to up their performance levels if they want to be competing for the WNBA championship in October.

Dallas will also look toward Crystal Dangerfield and Odyssey Sims to provide them with a scoring boost. Both players scored in double digits in game one.

Recommended Video
tagline-video-image

How is Michael Jordan officially richer than NBA's 10 richest players?!

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...