Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings Semifinals, Game 1 prediction and preview - September 24, 2023 | WNBA playoffs

By Adam Taylor
Modified Sep 24, 2023 10:30 GMT
Chicago Sky v Las Vegas Aces - Game Two
Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings Semifinals, Game 1 prediction and preview

On Sunday, the Las Vegas Aces and Dallas Wings face off in the first game of their five-game WNBA semifinal series.

The Aces are the reigning champions and enjoyed a stellar regular season where they displayed their championship prowess.

As such, the Wings will have their work cut out. Las Vegas has been dominant for almost two straight years and will enter the series full of confidence. The Wings ended the regular season as the fourth seed, winning 22 of their 40 regular-season contests. In comparison, the Aces secured 34 wins in 40 games.

One of the key battles in the series will occur on the perimeter. The Aces are second in 3-point attempts per game and 3-point conversation rate. However, Las Vegas also sits sixth in 3 points allowed, giving the Wings an avenue to try and exploit.

Satou Sabally can expect to be force-fed a steady diet of 3-point attempts as the Wings look to keep pace with the Aces' incredible multi-level scoring talent.

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings: Prediction

The Las Vegas Aces are unquestionably the best team in the WNBA at the moment and can dominate in scoring, playmaking, defending and rebounding.

Becky Hammon has ensured that her team is so well-coached and versatile that opponents find it difficult to produce effective gameplans.

The Wings won't go down easy, though. Dallas fought through a difficult series against the Atlanta Dream, including overturning a 20-point deficit in their opening game before turning up the pressure in game two.

The series will likely go to five games, with the Aces to secure progression following a hard-fought battle.

Las Vegas Aces Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Kierstan Bell
F6-1 ft176 lbsMARCH 16, 20001 yrsFLORIDA GULF COAST/USA
Alysha Clark
F5-11 ft167 lbsJULY 7, 198710 yrsMIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA
Sydney Colson
G5-8 ft140 lbsAUGUST 6, 19898 yrsTEXAS A&M/USA
Cayla George
C-F6-4 ft192 lbsMAY 1, 19893 yrsAUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA
Chelsea Gray
G5-11 ft170 lbsOCTOBER 8, 19928 yrsDUKE/USA
Ashley Joens
G6-1 ft160 lbsMARCH 16, 2000RIOWA STATE/USA
Candace Parker
F-C6-4 ft184 lbsAPRIL 19, 198615 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Kelsey Plum
G5-8 ft145 lbsAUGUST 24, 19945 yrsWASHINGTON/USA
Kiah Stokes
C6-3 ft191 lbsMARCH 30, 19937 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Riquna Williams
G5-7 ft165 lbsMAY 28, 199010 yrsMIAMI/USA
A'ja Wilson
C6-4 ft195 lbsAUGUST 8, 19965 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Jackie Young
G6-0 ft165 lbsSEPTEMBER 16, 19974 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

Dallas Wings Roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Kalani Brown
C6-7 ft245 lbsMARCH 21, 19973 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Veronica Burton
G5-9 ft155 lbsJULY 12, 20001 yrsNORTHWESTERN/USA
Crystal Dangerfield
G5-5 ft130 lbsMAY 11, 19983 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Diamond DeShields
G6-1 ft172 lbsMARCH 5, 19955 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Natasha Howard
F6-2 ft165 lbsSEPTEMBER 2, 19919 yrsFLORIDA STATE/USA
Awak Kuier
F6-6 ft168 lbsAUGUST 19, 20012 yrsRAGUSA/FINLAND
Lou Lopez Sénéchal
G6-1 ft155 lbsMAY 12, 1998RCONNECTICUT/MEXICO
Teaira McCowan
C6-7 ft239 lbsSEPTEMBER 28, 19964 yrsMISSISSIPPI STATE/USA
Arike Ogunbowale
G5-8 ft165 lbsMARCH 2, 19974 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Satou Sabally
F6-4 ft175 lbsAPRIL 25, 19983 yrsOREGON/USA
Maddy Siegrist
F6-2 ft175 lbsMAY 22, 2000RVILLANOVA/USA
Odyssey Sims
G5-8 ft155 lbsJULY 13, 19929 yrsBAYLOR/USA

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, WNBA League Pass and FUBO

The game will be played at the Michelob ULTRA Arena and is set to tip off at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings: Players to watch

The Aces will rely on big performances from A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.

They will look to play a fast-paced inside-out brand of basketball to expose any weak links within the Dallas Wings rotation. Candace Parker and Ashley Gray will also be big-time impact makers when given the opportunity on the court.

Dallas will be relying on their own "big three" throughout the series. Arike Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard are all serious threats and will ensure that the Aces' have to stay locked in. Teaira McCowan and Courtney Dangerfield could also be potential X-factors.

