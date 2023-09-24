Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings Semifinals, Game 1 prediction and preview - September 24, 2023 | WNBA playoffs

On Sunday, the Las Vegas Aces and Dallas Wings face off in the first game of their five-game WNBA semifinal series.

The Aces are the reigning champions and enjoyed a stellar regular season where they displayed their championship prowess.

As such, the Wings will have their work cut out. Las Vegas has been dominant for almost two straight years and will enter the series full of confidence. The Wings ended the regular season as the fourth seed, winning 22 of their 40 regular-season contests. In comparison, the Aces secured 34 wins in 40 games.

One of the key battles in the series will occur on the perimeter. The Aces are second in 3-point attempts per game and 3-point conversation rate. However, Las Vegas also sits sixth in 3 points allowed, giving the Wings an avenue to try and exploit.

Satou Sabally can expect to be force-fed a steady diet of 3-point attempts as the Wings look to keep pace with the Aces' incredible multi-level scoring talent.

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings: Prediction

The Las Vegas Aces are unquestionably the best team in the WNBA at the moment and can dominate in scoring, playmaking, defending and rebounding.

Becky Hammon has ensured that her team is so well-coached and versatile that opponents find it difficult to produce effective gameplans.

The Wings won't go down easy, though. Dallas fought through a difficult series against the Atlanta Dream, including overturning a 20-point deficit in their opening game before turning up the pressure in game two.

The series will likely go to five games, with the Aces to secure progression following a hard-fought battle.

Las Vegas Aces Roster

Dallas Wings Roster

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on ESPN, WNBA League Pass and FUBO

The game will be played at the Michelob ULTRA Arena and is set to tip off at 5 p.m. Eastern Time.

Las Vegas Aces vs Dallas Wings: Players to watch

The Aces will rely on big performances from A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and Jackie Young.

They will look to play a fast-paced inside-out brand of basketball to expose any weak links within the Dallas Wings rotation. Candace Parker and Ashley Gray will also be big-time impact makers when given the opportunity on the court.

Dallas will be relying on their own "big three" throughout the series. Arike Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally and Natasha Howard are all serious threats and will ensure that the Aces' have to stay locked in. Teaira McCowan and Courtney Dangerfield could also be potential X-factors.