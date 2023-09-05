Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty prediction & game preview - September 5, 2023 | WNBA

The New York Liberty continue their march toward the postseason. The Eastern Conference leaders have been dominant in the WNBA throughout their 37 games so far. On Tuesday, September 5, the Liberty will face off against the Dallas Wings, who sit second in the Western Conference, behind pace-setters, the Las Vegas Aces.

Overall, though, Dallas is fourth in the WNBA, with the Aces, Liberty, and Connecticut Sun all holding a better record. Nevertheless, Dallas will be one of the sterner tests New York faces as their regular-season run comes to an end.

In the last meeting between these two teams, the New York Liberty fell to a shock 88-98 defeat, with the loss occurring on July 19. As such, the Wings will likely be up against a highly motivated New York team as they look to set the record straight and add another victory to their season total.

Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty prediction

The New York Liberty entered their contest against the Dallas Wings as slight favorites. Las Vegas is giving New York a -5 handicap on the spread, indicating they're expected to win by six more points.

Still, Dallas is a stern opponent with multiple differencemakers on their roster. New York will be facing a difficult game against a team that has already defeated them this season. As such, we will likely see the contest become increasingly physical down the stretch.

However, if New York can utilize their perimeter scoring to space the floor, they may be able to disrupt Dallas' defense, and that could create an easier path to victory.

New York Liberty roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Stefanie Dolson C 6-5 ft 235 lbs JANUARY 8, 1992 9 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Sabrina Ionescu G 5-11 ft 165 lbs DECEMBER 6, 1997 3 yrs OREGON/USA Marine Johannès G 5-10 ft 134 lbs JANUARY 21, 1995 2 yrs FRANCE/FRANCE Jonquel Jones F 6-6 ft 215 lbs JANUARY 5, 1994 6 yrs GEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS Betnijah Laney F 6-0 ft 166 lbs OCTOBER 29, 1993 7 yrs RUTGERS/USA Epiphanny Prince G 5-9 ft 179 lbs JANUARY 11, 1988 13 yrs RUTGERS/USA Nyara Sabally F 6-5 ft 204 lbs FEBRUARY 26, 2000 R OREGON/GERMANY Breanna Stewart F 6-4 ft 170 lbs AUGUST 27, 1994 6 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Kayla Thornton F 6-1 ft 190 lbs OCTOBER 20, 1992 7 yrs TEXAS-EL PASO/USA Courtney Vandersloot G 5-8 ft 137 lbs FEBRUARY 8, 1989 12 yrs GONZAGA/USA Jocelyn Willoughby G 6-0 ft 180 lbs MARCH 25, 1998 2 yrs VIRGINIA/USA Han Xu C 6-11 ft 203 lbs OCTOBER 31, 1999 2 yrs CHINA/CHINA

Dallas Wings roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Kalani Brown C 6-7 ft 245 lbs MARCH 21, 1997 3 yrs BAYLOR/USA Veronica Burton G 5-9 ft 155 lbs JULY 12, 2000 1 yrs NORTHWESTERN/USA Crystal Dangerfield G 5-5 ft 130 lbs MAY 11, 1998 3 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Diamond DeShields G 6-1 ft 172 lbs MARCH 5, 1995 5 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Natasha Howard F 6-2 ft 165 lbs SEPTEMBER 2, 1991 9 yrs FLORIDA STATE/USA Awak Kuier F 6-6 ft 168 lbs AUGUST 19, 2001 2 yrs RAGUSA/FINLAND Lou Lopez Sénéchal G 6-1 ft 155 lbs MAY 12, 1998 R CONNECTICUT/MEXICO Teaira McCowan C 6-7 ft 239 lbs SEPTEMBER 28, 1996 4 yrs MISSISSIPPI STATE/USA Arike Ogunbowale G 5-8 ft 165 lbs MARCH 2, 1997 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA Satou Sabally F 6-4 ft 175 lbs APRIL 25, 1998 3 yrs OREGON/USA Maddy Siegrist F 6-2 ft 175 lbs MAY 22, 2000 R VILLANOVA/USA Odyssey Sims G 5-8 ft 155 lbs JULY 13, 1992 9 yrs BAYLOR/USA

New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on CBS Sports, BSSWX, the YES app, FUBO, and WNBA League Pass.

The game will be played at the College Park Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings: Players to watch

As usual, the New York Liberty will be placing a heavy emphasis on Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and Betnijah Laney. Courtney Vandersloot's playmaking impact will also significantly boost the Liberty's chances of securing a victory.

Yet, against a strong Dallas team, Ionescu and Stewart will be the two players likely to be heavily featured within the offense, as they pose an inside-outside punch that the Wings will need to be wary of.

For Dallas, Arike Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally, and Natasha Howard will be tasked with securing their team another victory. All three players are legitimate difference-makers on both sides of the court. Teaira McCowan and Courtney Dangerfield will also have significant roles to play throughout the contest.

