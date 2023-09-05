Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty prediction & game preview - September 5, 2023 | WNBA

Basketball
By Adam Taylor
Modified Sep 05, 2023 10:30 GMT
Dallas Wings v New York Liberty
Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty prediction

The New York Liberty continue their march toward the postseason. The Eastern Conference leaders have been dominant in the WNBA throughout their 37 games so far. On Tuesday, September 5, the Liberty will face off against the Dallas Wings, who sit second in the Western Conference, behind pace-setters, the Las Vegas Aces.

Overall, though, Dallas is fourth in the WNBA, with the Aces, Liberty, and Connecticut Sun all holding a better record. Nevertheless, Dallas will be one of the sterner tests New York faces as their regular-season run comes to an end.

In the last meeting between these two teams, the New York Liberty fell to a shock 88-98 defeat, with the loss occurring on July 19. As such, the Wings will likely be up against a highly motivated New York team as they look to set the record straight and add another victory to their season total.

The New York Liberty entered their contest against the Dallas Wings as slight favorites. Las Vegas is giving New York a -5 handicap on the spread, indicating they're expected to win by six more points.

Still, Dallas is a stern opponent with multiple differencemakers on their roster. New York will be facing a difficult game against a team that has already defeated them this season. As such, we will likely see the contest become increasingly physical down the stretch.

However, if New York can utilize their perimeter scoring to space the floor, they may be able to disrupt Dallas' defense, and that could create an easier path to victory.

New York Liberty roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Stefanie Dolson
C6-5 ft235 lbsJANUARY 8, 19929 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Sabrina Ionescu
G5-11 ft165 lbsDECEMBER 6, 19973 yrsOREGON/USA
Marine Johannès
G5-10 ft134 lbsJANUARY 21, 19952 yrsFRANCE/FRANCE
Jonquel Jones
F6-6 ft215 lbsJANUARY 5, 19946 yrsGEORGE WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS
Betnijah Laney
F6-0 ft166 lbsOCTOBER 29, 19937 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Epiphanny Prince
G5-9 ft179 lbsJANUARY 11, 198813 yrsRUTGERS/USA
Nyara Sabally
F6-5 ft204 lbsFEBRUARY 26, 2000ROREGON/GERMANY
Breanna Stewart
F6-4 ft170 lbsAUGUST 27, 19946 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Kayla Thornton
F6-1 ft190 lbsOCTOBER 20, 19927 yrsTEXAS-EL PASO/USA
Courtney Vandersloot
G5-8 ft137 lbsFEBRUARY 8, 198912 yrsGONZAGA/USA
Jocelyn Willoughby
G6-0 ft180 lbsMARCH 25, 19982 yrsVIRGINIA/USA
Han Xu
C6-11 ft203 lbsOCTOBER 31, 19992 yrsCHINA/CHINA

Dallas Wings roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Kalani Brown
C6-7 ft245 lbsMARCH 21, 19973 yrsBAYLOR/USA
Veronica Burton
G5-9 ft155 lbsJULY 12, 20001 yrsNORTHWESTERN/USA
Crystal Dangerfield
G5-5 ft130 lbsMAY 11, 19983 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Diamond DeShields
G6-1 ft172 lbsMARCH 5, 19955 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Natasha Howard
F6-2 ft165 lbsSEPTEMBER 2, 19919 yrsFLORIDA STATE/USA
Awak Kuier
F6-6 ft168 lbsAUGUST 19, 20012 yrsRAGUSA/FINLAND
Lou Lopez Sénéchal
G6-1 ft155 lbsMAY 12, 1998RCONNECTICUT/MEXICO
Teaira McCowan
C6-7 ft239 lbsSEPTEMBER 28, 19964 yrsMISSISSIPPI STATE/USA
Arike Ogunbowale
G5-8 ft165 lbsMARCH 2, 19974 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA
Satou Sabally
F6-4 ft175 lbsAPRIL 25, 19983 yrsOREGON/USA
Maddy Siegrist
F6-2 ft175 lbsMAY 22, 2000RVILLANOVA/USA
Odyssey Sims
G5-8 ft155 lbsJULY 13, 19929 yrsBAYLOR/USA

New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on CBS Sports, BSSWX, the YES app, FUBO, and WNBA League Pass.

The game will be played at the College Park Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.

New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings: Players to watch

As usual, the New York Liberty will be placing a heavy emphasis on Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and Betnijah Laney. Courtney Vandersloot's playmaking impact will also significantly boost the Liberty's chances of securing a victory.

Yet, against a strong Dallas team, Ionescu and Stewart will be the two players likely to be heavily featured within the offense, as they pose an inside-outside punch that the Wings will need to be wary of.

For Dallas, Arike Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally, and Natasha Howard will be tasked with securing their team another victory. All three players are legitimate difference-makers on both sides of the court. Teaira McCowan and Courtney Dangerfield will also have significant roles to play throughout the contest.

Quick Links

