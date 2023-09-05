Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty prediction & game preview - September 5, 2023 | WNBA

The New York Liberty continue their march toward the postseason. The Eastern Conference leaders have been dominant in the WNBA throughout their 37 games so far. On Tuesday, September 5, the Liberty will face off against the Dallas Wings, who sit second in the Western Conference, behind pace-setters, the Las Vegas Aces.
Overall, though, Dallas is fourth in the WNBA, with the Aces, Liberty, and Connecticut Sun all holding a better record. Nevertheless, Dallas will be one of the sterner tests New York faces as their regular-season run comes to an end.
In the last meeting between these two teams, the New York Liberty fell to a shock 88-98 defeat, with the loss occurring on July 19. As such, the Wings will likely be up against a highly motivated New York team as they look to set the record straight and add another victory to their season total.
Dallas Wings vs. New York Liberty prediction
The New York Liberty entered their contest against the Dallas Wings as slight favorites. Las Vegas is giving New York a -5 handicap on the spread, indicating they're expected to win by six more points.
Still, Dallas is a stern opponent with multiple differencemakers on their roster. New York will be facing a difficult game against a team that has already defeated them this season. As such, we will likely see the contest become increasingly physical down the stretch.
However, if New York can utilize their perimeter scoring to space the floor, they may be able to disrupt Dallas' defense, and that could create an easier path to victory.
New York Liberty roster
Dallas Wings roster
New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on CBS Sports, BSSWX, the YES app, FUBO, and WNBA League Pass.
The game will be played at the College Park Center and is set to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern Time.
New York Liberty vs. Dallas Wings: Players to watch
As usual, the New York Liberty will be placing a heavy emphasis on Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu, Jonquel Jones, and Betnijah Laney. Courtney Vandersloot's playmaking impact will also significantly boost the Liberty's chances of securing a victory.
Yet, against a strong Dallas team, Ionescu and Stewart will be the two players likely to be heavily featured within the offense, as they pose an inside-outside punch that the Wings will need to be wary of.
For Dallas, Arike Ogunbowale, Satou Sabally, and Natasha Howard will be tasked with securing their team another victory. All three players are legitimate difference-makers on both sides of the court. Teaira McCowan and Courtney Dangerfield will also have significant roles to play throughout the contest.
USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)