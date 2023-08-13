Atlanta Dream vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction & Game Preview - August 13, 2023 | WNBA

On Sunday, August 13, the Atlanta Dream will have the unenviable task of facing the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces are the team with the best record in the WNBA and potentially in league history.
Las Vegas has won their last two games and boast a 14-0 home record and 12-3 record on the road, along with a mind-boggling 89.7% win rate.
The Dream, on the other hand, are a .500 team, having won 15 of their 30 games so far. As such, the Dream will need to up their game if they want to take anything out of their contest with the Aces.
In the last meeting between these two, the Aces destroyed the Dream 93-72, and may hold a mental advantage over their Eastern Conference counterparts.
Furthermore, Atlanta is on a two-game losing streak, which could see them short of confidence when facing a historically dominant roster.
Atlanta Dream vs Las Vegas Aces: Prediction
The Aces will enter their contest against the Dream as the clear-cut favorites to secure a victory. Having only lost three times all season, it's hard to look past the Aces in their August 13 game against Atlanta.
Furthermore, Atlanta's recent slump, which has seen them go 3-7 in their last 10 games, will give their fans cause for concern, especially since the Aces have only dropped one game in their last 10.
Las Vegas Aces roster
Atlanta Dream roster
Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces: Where to watch
You can watch the contest on BSSE, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.
The game will be played at the Michelob ULTRA Arena and is set to tip off at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.
Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces: Players to watch
A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young are the three players to watch out for on the Aces roster. All three have been good throughout the season, and may look to exploit any lack of confidence the Dream may have.
On the other side of the court, the Dream will be hoping Rhyne Howard, Cheyenne Parker and Nia Coffey can produce at a high level. Between Parker's rebounding skills and Howard's versatile scoring profile, Atlanta will be looking to keep Las Vegas on the back foot from the opening tip. However, that's easier said than done.
USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)