Atlanta Dream vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction & Game Preview - August 13, 2023 | WNBA

On Sunday, August 13, the Atlanta Dream will have the unenviable task of facing the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces are the team with the best record in the WNBA and potentially in league history.

Las Vegas has won their last two games and boast a 14-0 home record and 12-3 record on the road, along with a mind-boggling 89.7% win rate.

The Dream, on the other hand, are a .500 team, having won 15 of their 30 games so far. As such, the Dream will need to up their game if they want to take anything out of their contest with the Aces.

In the last meeting between these two, the Aces destroyed the Dream 93-72, and may hold a mental advantage over their Eastern Conference counterparts.

Furthermore, Atlanta is on a two-game losing streak, which could see them short of confidence when facing a historically dominant roster.

Atlanta Dream vs Las Vegas Aces: Prediction

The Aces will enter their contest against the Dream as the clear-cut favorites to secure a victory. Having only lost three times all season, it's hard to look past the Aces in their August 13 game against Atlanta.

Furthermore, Atlanta's recent slump, which has seen them go 3-7 in their last 10 games, will give their fans cause for concern, especially since the Aces have only dropped one game in their last 10.

Las Vegas Aces roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Kierstan Bell F 6-1 ft 176 lbs MARCH 16, 2000 1 yrs FLORIDA GULF COAST/USA Alysha Clark F 5-11 ft 167 lbs JULY 7, 1987 10 yrs MIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA Sydney Colson G 5-8 ft 140 lbs AUGUST 6, 1989 8 yrs TEXAS A&M/USA Cayla George C-F 6-4 ft 192 lbs MAY 1, 1989 3 yrs AUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA Chelsea Gray G 5-11 ft 170 lbs OCTOBER 8, 1992 8 yrs DUKE/USA Ashley Joens G 6-1 ft 160 lbs MARCH 16, 2000 R IOWA STATE/USA Candace Parker F-C 6-4 ft 184 lbs APRIL 19, 1986 15 yrs TENNESSEE/USA Kelsey Plum G 5-8 ft 145 lbs AUGUST 24, 1994 5 yrs WASHINGTON/USA Kiah Stokes C 6-3 ft 191 lbs MARCH 30, 1993 7 yrs CONNECTICUT/USA Riquna Williams G 5-7 ft 165 lbs MAY 28, 1990 10 yrs MIAMI/USA A'ja Wilson C 6-4 ft 195 lbs AUGUST 8, 1996 5 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Jackie Young G 6-0 ft 165 lbs SEPTEMBER 16, 1997 4 yrs NOTRE DAME/USA

Atlanta Dream roster

PLAYER POS HEIGHT WEIGHT DOB EXP FROM Laeticia Amihere F 6-3 ft 185 lbs JULY 10, 2001 R SOUTH CAROLINA/CANADA Monique Billings F 6-4 ft 192 lbs MAY 2, 1996 5 yrs UCLA/USA Nia Coffey F 6-1 ft 182 lbs JUNE 11, 1995 6 yrs NORTHWESTERN/USA Asia (AD) Durr G 5-10 ft 151 lbs APRIL 5, 1997 2 yrs LOUISVILLE/USA Allisha Gray G 6-0 ft 167 lbs JANUARY 12, 1995 6 yrs SOUTH CAROLINA/USA Naz Hillmon F 6-2 ft 190 lbs APRIL 5, 2000 1 yrs MICHIGAN/USA Rhyne Howard G 6-2 ft 175 lbs APRIL 29, 2000 1 yrs KENTUCKY/USA Haley Jones F-G 6-1 ft 187 lbs MAY 23, 2001 R STANFORD/USA Aari McDonald G 5-6 ft 141 lbs AUGUST 20, 1998 2 yrs ARIZONA/USA Cheyenne Parker F 6-4 ft 193 lbs AUGUST 22, 1992 8 yrs MIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA Danielle Robinson G 5-9 ft 137 lbs MAY 10, 1989 11 yrs OKLAHOMA/USA Iliana Rupert C 6-4 ft 189 lbs JULY 12, 2001 1 yrs TANGO BOURGES/FRANCE

Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on BSSE, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.

The game will be played at the Michelob ULTRA Arena and is set to tip off at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces: Players to watch

A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young are the three players to watch out for on the Aces roster. All three have been good throughout the season, and may look to exploit any lack of confidence the Dream may have.

On the other side of the court, the Dream will be hoping Rhyne Howard, Cheyenne Parker and Nia Coffey can produce at a high level. Between Parker's rebounding skills and Howard's versatile scoring profile, Atlanta will be looking to keep Las Vegas on the back foot from the opening tip. However, that's easier said than done.

