Atlanta Dream vs Las Vegas Aces Prediction & Game Preview - August 13, 2023 | WNBA

By Adam Taylor
Modified Aug 13, 2023 14:48 GMT
WNBA Preview, Las Vegas Aces vs. Atlanta Dream

On Sunday, August 13, the Atlanta Dream will have the unenviable task of facing the Las Vegas Aces. The Aces are the team with the best record in the WNBA and potentially in league history.

Las Vegas has won their last two games and boast a 14-0 home record and 12-3 record on the road, along with a mind-boggling 89.7% win rate.

The Dream, on the other hand, are a .500 team, having won 15 of their 30 games so far. As such, the Dream will need to up their game if they want to take anything out of their contest with the Aces.

In the last meeting between these two, the Aces destroyed the Dream 93-72, and may hold a mental advantage over their Eastern Conference counterparts.

Furthermore, Atlanta is on a two-game losing streak, which could see them short of confidence when facing a historically dominant roster.

Atlanta Dream vs Las Vegas Aces: Prediction

The Aces will enter their contest against the Dream as the clear-cut favorites to secure a victory. Having only lost three times all season, it's hard to look past the Aces in their August 13 game against Atlanta.

Furthermore, Atlanta's recent slump, which has seen them go 3-7 in their last 10 games, will give their fans cause for concern, especially since the Aces have only dropped one game in their last 10.

Las Vegas Aces roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Kierstan Bell
F6-1 ft176 lbsMARCH 16, 20001 yrsFLORIDA GULF COAST/USA
Alysha Clark
F5-11 ft167 lbsJULY 7, 198710 yrsMIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA
Sydney Colson
G5-8 ft140 lbsAUGUST 6, 19898 yrsTEXAS A&M/USA
Cayla George
C-F6-4 ft192 lbsMAY 1, 19893 yrsAUSTRALIA/AUSTRALIA
Chelsea Gray
G5-11 ft170 lbsOCTOBER 8, 19928 yrsDUKE/USA
Ashley Joens
G6-1 ft160 lbsMARCH 16, 2000RIOWA STATE/USA
Candace Parker
F-C6-4 ft184 lbsAPRIL 19, 198615 yrsTENNESSEE/USA
Kelsey Plum
G5-8 ft145 lbsAUGUST 24, 19945 yrsWASHINGTON/USA
Kiah Stokes
C6-3 ft191 lbsMARCH 30, 19937 yrsCONNECTICUT/USA
Riquna Williams
G5-7 ft165 lbsMAY 28, 199010 yrsMIAMI/USA
A'ja Wilson
C6-4 ft195 lbsAUGUST 8, 19965 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Jackie Young
G6-0 ft165 lbsSEPTEMBER 16, 19974 yrsNOTRE DAME/USA

Atlanta Dream roster

PLAYER
POSHEIGHTWEIGHTDOBEXPFROM
Laeticia Amihere
F6-3 ft185 lbsJULY 10, 2001RSOUTH CAROLINA/CANADA
Monique Billings
F6-4 ft192 lbsMAY 2, 19965 yrsUCLA/USA
Nia Coffey
F6-1 ft182 lbsJUNE 11, 19956 yrsNORTHWESTERN/USA
Asia (AD) Durr
G5-10 ft151 lbsAPRIL 5, 19972 yrsLOUISVILLE/USA
Allisha Gray
G6-0 ft167 lbsJANUARY 12, 19956 yrsSOUTH CAROLINA/USA
Naz Hillmon
F6-2 ft190 lbsAPRIL 5, 20001 yrsMICHIGAN/USA
Rhyne Howard
G6-2 ft175 lbsAPRIL 29, 20001 yrsKENTUCKY/USA
Haley Jones
F-G6-1 ft187 lbsMAY 23, 2001RSTANFORD/USA
Aari McDonald
G5-6 ft141 lbsAUGUST 20, 19982 yrsARIZONA/USA
Cheyenne Parker
F6-4 ft193 lbsAUGUST 22, 19928 yrsMIDDLE TENNESSEE/USA
Danielle Robinson
G5-9 ft137 lbsMAY 10, 198911 yrsOKLAHOMA/USA
Iliana Rupert
C6-4 ft189 lbsJULY 12, 20011 yrsTANGO BOURGES/FRANCE

Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces: Where to watch

You can watch the contest on BSSE, WNBA League Pass and FUBO.

The game will be played at the Michelob ULTRA Arena and is set to tip off at 1 p.m. Eastern Time.

Atlanta Dream vs. Las Vegas Aces: Players to watch

A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, and Jackie Young are the three players to watch out for on the Aces roster. All three have been good throughout the season, and may look to exploit any lack of confidence the Dream may have.

On the other side of the court, the Dream will be hoping Rhyne Howard, Cheyenne Parker and Nia Coffey can produce at a high level. Between Parker's rebounding skills and Howard's versatile scoring profile, Atlanta will be looking to keep Las Vegas on the back foot from the opening tip. However, that's easier said than done.

