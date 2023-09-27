For the second time in her illustrious career, Breanna Stewart is the WNBA most valuable player. She did it by helping anchor the attack of the New York Liberty at both ends of the court in her first year with the team.

The Liberty are in the thick of battle in the WNBA playoffs against the Connecticut Sun, with Stewart continuing to lead the charge. Below is one of her spirited plays in Game Two of their semifinals against the Sun.

Stewart came from behind to block the shot of Olivia Nelson-Ododa. Here's the video:

Breanna Stewart and the Liberty bounced back in Game Two of their semifinal series, 84-77, after dropping the opener. The best-of-five series is now tied at 1-1, with the next two games to be played in Connecticut.

The latest MVP award of Stewart is in addition to the one she won in 2018 while still playing for the Seattle Storm. She got 446 voting points, narrowly edging Connecticut’s Alyssa Thomas (439) as well as Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson (433).

Thomas had more first-place votes, but Stewart’s total points trumped it. Stewart averaged a career-high 23 points per game, while adding 9.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. She also posted 1.6 blocks and 1.5 steals a contest.

She is the first Liberty player to win the MVP award, as well as the eighth WNBA player to win the top individual plum more than once.

Kevin Durant was excited when Breanna Stewart signed with the New York Liberty

When Breanna Stewart signed with the New York Liberty at the start of the 2023 WNBA season, big things were expected to happen. Many in Brooklyn were excited, including then Nets player and NBA All-Star Kevin Durant.

Stewart’s move to the Liberty from the Seattle Storm was one of the biggest storylines in the ongoing season. New York fortified its standing in the league with the arrival of the two-time WNBA champion.

Durant had batted for Stewart to come to New York, making an informal pitch to her. He shared in an interview with the Boardroom:

"I hit Stewie the other day, and I never do this, and was like, 'Yo, it would be an incredible dynasty in New York City if you came here.'"

Breanna Stewart’s first year in New York has panned out well. She helped the team to the second-best record in the league, at 32-8 in the regular season, doubling the total wins the Liberty had the previous year.

The team is now in the semifinals of the WNBA playoffs against the Connecticut Sun, with Stewart recently receiving her second WNBA MVP award.