As the MVP race intensifies, Alyssa Thomas scripts WNBA history with a phenomenal 20/10/10/5 showcase

As the WNBA MVP race intensifies, Connecticut Sun star Alyssa Thomas delivered a historical performance on Tuesday against the LA Sparks.

Thomas finished with 27 points, 12 rebounds, 14 assists, six steals and one block on 11-14 shooting (78.6%) as the Sun secured a 90-76 win.

In doing so, she became the first player in WNBA history to record at least 25 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and five steals in a single game.

This comes after Thomas already made history by becoming the first player in WNBA history to record back-to-back triple-doubles earlier this season. Now she has a total of six triple-doubles for the season.

Following Tuesday’s game, the Sun improved to 26-12, the third-best record in the league. Connecticut trails only the Las Vegas Aces (32-6) and the New York Liberty (31-7).

The Aces and Liberty feature two of the other top candidates in the MVP race in A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart, respectively. So, Thomas’ big night certainly boosted her MVP chances.

Alyssa Thomas breaks WNBA single-season assists record

During her historic performance on Tuesday, Alyssa Thomas also made history by breaking the WNBA’s assist record for a single season. She now has 304 assists for the season, surpassing the previous record of 300 assists set by Courtney Vandersloot in 2019 with the Chicago Sky.

This season, Thomas is averaging 15.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.5 blocks per game on 46.6% shooting.

