Minnesota Lynx vs. Golden State Valkyries Prediction and Betting Tips for Sept. 17 | Game 2 of WNBA Playoffs First Round

Game 2 of the first-round series between the Minnesota Lynx vs. the Golden State Valkyries is one of two games on the WNBA schedule for Wednesday. The Lynx will look to sweep the Valkyries at the SAP Center in San Jose, California, and qualify for the semifinals.

Ad

The Valkyries were no match in Game 1, 101-72, at the Target Center, barely putting up a fight against Napheesa Collier and the Lynx. They are going to be playing at home away from home for Game 2, with the Chase Center unavailable due to the Laver Cup tennis tournament.

Fans can watch Game 2 of the Lynx-Valkyries series on ESPN. It's also available via live stream on the ESPN app, which is a paid subscription platform.

Ad

Trending

Tipoff is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. EST.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Golden State Valkyries preview, prediction and betting Tips

Moneyline: Lynx (-550) vs. Valkyries (+400)

Spread: Lynx -10.5 (-110) vs. Valkyries +10.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Lynx, u151.5 (-110), Valkyries, o151.5 (-110)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Golden State Valkyries preview

The Lynx were dominant from start to finish in Game 1, with Napheesa Collier scoring 20 points and grabbing six rebounds. Natisha Hiedeman had 18 points off the bench, while Kayla McBride had 17 points and three rebounds.

Ad

The Valkyries will need their second unit to play much better if they want a shot at forcing a Game 3 back in Minneapolis. It will be interesting to see if the fans traveling to San Jose will have the same energy as they did inside the Chase Center in the regular season.

Ad

Minnesota Lynx vs. Golden State Valkyries predicted starting lineups

Lynx

G - Courtney Williams | G - Kayla McBride | F - Bridget Carleton | F - Napheesa Collier | C - Alanna Smith

Valkyries

G - Veronica Burton | G - Kaila Charles | F - Cecilia Zandalasini | F - Janelle Salaun | C - Temi Fagbenle

Minnesota Lynx vs. Golden State Valkyries betting tips

Napheesa Collier has an over/under of 20.5 points per game via FanDuel. Collier is favored to go OVER (-122) in Game 2. Bet on the MVP favorite to score at least 21 points against the Valkyries.

Ad

Veronica Burton is favored to go OVER (-115) 13.5 points via FanDuel. The 2025 WNBA Most Improved Player had 14 points in Game 1, so she's likely to score even more in front of their home crowd. Bet on Burton to score at least 14 points.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Golden State Valkyries Prediction

The Valkyries are the underdogs despite being at "home" for Game 2. The Lynx are just too good and will likely beat Golden State to advance to the semifinals.

The prediction is a win for Minnesota, with the Valkyries covering the +10.5 spread and the total going over 151.5 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More