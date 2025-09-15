WNBA Most Improved Player 2025: Veronica Burton stats that highlight why Valkyries guard deserves MIP honor

The WNBA awarded Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton the Most Improved Player of the season. The fourth-year guard averaged double-digits in scoring for the first time in her career. Not only that, she also showed massive improvements in other areas as well.Burton's stat line hit a massive uptick after she was drafted by the Valkyries before the start of their inaugural season. With a new team, Burton saw more playing time, averaging 29.4 minutes, more than her average of 14 minutes in her first three years in the WNBA. She averaged 11.9 points on 34.5% shooting from deep. Also, Burton had 4.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 steals.The WNBA highlighted her significant achievements on Instagram. Veronica Burton had six 20-point games, eight games with at least 10 assists and five double-doubles.&quot;Numbers don’t lie ⬇️&quot; the WNBA posted. &quot;Check out Veronica Burton’s key stats that helped her earn the 2025 KIA Most Improved Player award.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLast season, Burton was limited to 31 games for the Connecticut Sun. The 5-foot-9 guard only averaged 3.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists. It wasn't far from what she averaged in her first two seasons in the WNBA with the Dallas Wings.In her rookie season, she averaged 2.6 points on 32.9% shooting. The other areas of her game weren't polished as well, since she averaged 1.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists.The former No. 7 pick of the 2022 WNBA draft didn't improve much in her second year. She appeared in 40 games, four more games than in her first year. Burton averaged 2.4 points, 1.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.Veronica Burton's message after winning the MIP awardBefore Veronica Burton's incredible stint with the Valkyries, she was cut from the Dallas Wings after her first two years in the WNBA. This season, she established herself as one of the top floor leaders. On X, Burton gave a message about how grateful she is for her situation in the Golden State team after winning the MIP award.&quot;pheww, God is good and He is faithful!! From getting waived last year and now getting to hoop on a brand new franchise.. just really grateful for all of it💜&quot; Burton posted.Veronica Burton @Veronicaab22LINKpheww, God is good and He is faithful!! From getting waived last year and now getting to hoop on a brand new franchise.. just really grateful for all of it💜Fans can watch more of Burton in the 2025 WNBA playoffs. The Valkyries are matched up against the Minnesota Lynx in the best-of-three first-round series.