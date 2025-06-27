"Definitely the MIP award frontrunner" - WNBA fans react to Veronica Burton's uber-efficient passing season lapping rest of the WNBA in unique stat

WNBA fans reacted to a stellar stat feat by Veronica Burton after the game against the New York Liberty on Thursday. The Golden State Valkyries faced their 7th loss of the season in a neck-to-neck fight against the defending champions.
However, it was a special game for Burton as she finished with 7 points, 5 rebounds, 10 assists and 0 turnovers in 34 minutes. This was her second game with 10 or more assists with zero turnovers this season, and the Valkyries' star has done it more times than the entire league combined.
The statline had WNBA fans chirping on social media, with some already declaring her the front-runner of the Most Improved Player award for the 2025 season.
"Definitely the MIP award front runner if you ask me," the fan wrote.
"Ok, that's actually insane. Well done VB. Keep working for that MIP award!" another fan wrote.
It was hard for the fan to ignore Burton's high ball-handling caliber.
"She takes care of the ball 🏀🏀," another fan wrote.
Veronica Burton is having the best season of her career as her numbers on every front have almost tripled this season. Last year, she played with the Connecticut Sun, but then she was selected by the Valkyries in the expansion draft since she wasn't protected by the Sun.
"I wonder how happy VB is that the Sun didnt protect her, probably thanking the lucky stars. She is starting, playing well and in front of 18k ppl with good facilities," the fan wrote.
"The Sun gotta be kicking themselves for leaving her unprotected."
A fan who had previously worked with the Connecticut Sun had this to say about Burton as a person.
"Best part about this is she’s the nicest human. She was so kind when I worked with the Sun and as always gone out of her way to help me in any way I can. I love this so much for V," the fan wrote.
Meanwhile, a fan took an indirect shot at Caitlin Clark.
"And I’m just here hoping CC22 can play a game with less then 5 turnovers," the fan commented.
Veronica Burton is having a career season with the Valkyries
One of the highlights of Veronica Burton's season with the Valkyries has been the stark difference between her career stats before and after joining Golden State.
She was drafted by the Dallas Wings in 2022 and played two seasons with the team. During her stint with the Wings, she averaged 2.5 points, 1.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. Last season, in Connecticut, she averaged 3.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.
Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase has been able to unlock Veronica Burton's game, trusting her more with the ball and making shots. This season, Burton is averaging 10.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.4 steals per game.