WNBA Most Improved Player (MIPOY) Rankings 2025: Top 5 candidates after week 1 ft. Natasha Cloud

Every year, the WNBA Most Improved Player award is a fascinating accolade to look out for, as it validates the ascent of an underrated player into the upper echelons of the league. While the MVP trophy is a crown on the head of the WNBA's best player, the title of Most Improved Player is a nice stamp of approval for a narrative of growth on the hardcourt.

Ad

Though it's certainly too early to call the winner of this award, the first few games of the WNBA season have seen some standout performances from potential candidates. Here are five WNBA players who have shown signs of tremendous improvement at the start of this season.

WNBA Most Improved Player (MIPOY) Rankings 2025

#5 Brionna Jones

Atlanta Dream Introduce Brittney Griner, Brionna Jones & Shatori Walker-Kimbrough - Source: Getty

After her final season with the Connecticut Sun — in which she averaged 13.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game — Brionna Jones opened up her Atlanta Dream stint with a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double. The 6-foot-3 forward played a key role as the Dream handed the Indiana Fever their first regular season loss on Tuesday.

Ad

Trending

#4 Aliyah Boston

Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever - Source: Getty

Like Jones, Aliyah Boston already has multiple individual accolades that would make fans wonder how she could ever be in contention for Most Improved Player. But when the former Rookie of the Year averages a double-double (21.5 ppg and 11.5 rpg) across two games, it's hard to ignore Boston as an MIPOY contender.

Ad

#3 Tiffany Hayes

Los Angeles Sparks v Golden State Valkyries - Source: Getty

A second-round pick back in 2012, Tiffany Hayes is coming off a season in which she averaged 9.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. The Golden State Valkyries guard, then, could be in prime position to bag Most Improved Player if she keeps turning in performances like her 19-point, nine-rebound output in the season opener.

Ad

#2 Courtney Williams

Minnesota Lynx v Dallas Wings - Source: Getty

In the 2024 WNBA Finals, Courtney Williams showed how prolific she could be on the biggest stage. This season looks very promising for the Minnesota Lynx guard, who has gone from averaging 11.1 ppg and 5.5 apg to putting up 19.0 points and 9.5 assists in her first two games in 2025.

Ad

#1 Natasha Cloud

Las Vegas Aces v New York Liberty - Source: Getty

Last season, Natasha Cloud was a respected defender who was 34th in scoring. Now that Cloud has joined the defending champions New York Liberty, she has complimented her defensive chops with strong improvement in her scoring production. Cloud's 22-point performance against the stacked Las Vegas Aces has put her in the top 10 WNBA scorers thus far this season — and it looks like she won't be satisfied with being a one-hit wonder in New York.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More