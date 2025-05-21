WNBA Most Improved Player (MIPOY) Rankings 2025: Top 5 candidates after week 1 ft. Natasha Cloud

Every year, the WNBA Most Improved Player award is a fascinating accolade to look out for, as it validates the ascent of an underrated player into the upper echelons of the league. While the MVP trophy is a crown on the head of the WNBA's best player, the title of Most Improved Player is a nice stamp of approval for a narrative of growth on the hardcourt.
Though it's certainly too early to call the winner of this award, the first few games of the WNBA season have seen some standout performances from potential candidates. Here are five WNBA players who have shown signs of tremendous improvement at the start of this season.
WNBA Most Improved Player (MIPOY) Rankings 2025
#5 Brionna Jones
After her final season with the Connecticut Sun — in which she averaged 13.7 points and 5.5 rebounds per game — Brionna Jones opened up her Atlanta Dream stint with a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double. The 6-foot-3 forward played a key role as the Dream handed the Indiana Fever their first regular season loss on Tuesday.
#4 Aliyah Boston
Like Jones, Aliyah Boston already has multiple individual accolades that would make fans wonder how she could ever be in contention for Most Improved Player. But when the former Rookie of the Year averages a double-double (21.5 ppg and 11.5 rpg) across two games, it's hard to ignore Boston as an MIPOY contender.
#3 Tiffany Hayes
A second-round pick back in 2012, Tiffany Hayes is coming off a season in which she averaged 9.5 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. The Golden State Valkyries guard, then, could be in prime position to bag Most Improved Player if she keeps turning in performances like her 19-point, nine-rebound output in the season opener.
#2 Courtney Williams
In the 2024 WNBA Finals, Courtney Williams showed how prolific she could be on the biggest stage. This season looks very promising for the Minnesota Lynx guard, who has gone from averaging 11.1 ppg and 5.5 apg to putting up 19.0 points and 9.5 assists in her first two games in 2025.
#1 Natasha Cloud
Last season, Natasha Cloud was a respected defender who was 34th in scoring. Now that Cloud has joined the defending champions New York Liberty, she has complimented her defensive chops with strong improvement in her scoring production. Cloud's 22-point performance against the stacked Las Vegas Aces has put her in the top 10 WNBA scorers thus far this season — and it looks like she won't be satisfied with being a one-hit wonder in New York.