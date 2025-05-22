Chris Paul shouts out Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase for registering franchise's first WNBA victory

Chris Paul shouted out Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase for guiding the new WNBA franchise to their first victory in the league. On Wednesday, the Golden State Valkyries registered their first win in the WNBA against the Washington Mystics.

Ad

Veronica Burton led the charge for the league's new franchise in a 76-74 win. Spurs veteran and 12 time All-Star praised Burton's coach for making history. He shared the Valkyries' celebratory post on his Instagram story and accompanied his thoughts in the caption.

"Congrats Nat!!," CP3 wrote.

Chris Paul shouts out Natalie Nakase on his IG story. (Credits: @cp3/Instagram)

The Mystics held their own against their opponents on Wednesday. Brittney Skyes delivered a powerful performance as she kept her team in the game with 30 points, five rebounds and three assists.

Ad

Trending

Other players also stepped up for the Warriors' sister franchise as they secured their first win. While Veronica Burton was the hero with 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Kayla Thornton played a critical role with good offensive output, with 18 points, five rebounds and one assist.

The Valkyries are like the newest kid on the block in a super competitive neighborhood with elite players. While other teams have long lasting legacies in the league, they are starting from zero to build an identity of their own. An early win in their season is big achievement as it boosts the confidence of the roster for upcoming games.

Ad

Valkyries coach Natalie Nakase reveals secret to her motivation

The Golden State Valkyries have made history on multiple fronts since their first game in the WNBA. Not only are they their league's first new team since Atlanta Dream in 2008 but are the first and only team to have an Asian American coach.

With her debut as the Purple and White's coach on Friday, Natalie Nakase became the first Asian American woman to coach a basketball team at a high level. On May. 16, Nakase, speaking with NB, credited her father as the secret behind her motivation.

Ad

"The reason I’m here is because of my dad,” Natalie said. “I was really lucky to have a parent that not only loved me unconditionally, but he pushed me beyond my limits."

Nakase's team will next take on the LA Sparks on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. The game tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.