"Can’t do it without CC commanding double teams" - Fans react to Aliyah Boston's steep drop off in stats in absence of Caitlin Clark

Since entering the WNBA two years ago, Aliyah Boston has emerged as one of the most talented young centers in the league. In recent weeks, however, Boston's production has taken a dip — and fans took notice.

On Thursday, betting site Underdog posted a Tweet that shows a significant decline in Boston's numbers this season when she isn't playing alongside Caitlin Clark. With Clark in the lineup, the 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year averages 18.6 points on 13.1 field goals and 10.3 rebounds per outing. But, in Clark's absence, Boston puts up 11.0 points on 7.2 attempts and 4.4 boards per game.

Boston's statistical drop in Clark's absence drew some heated reactions from fans online.

"Lmaooo they tried to tell me that Boston was the star though. Looks like she can’t do s*** without CC commanding double teams and hitting her in pick n rolls," one fan tweeted. "casuals don’t have a single clue how offense gets ran."

Dexter Ⓜ️🧑‍🍳 @dexdamenaxe LINK s*** sad how bad she is without her

Meanwhile, other fans were more optimistic in their comments.

"Great players make each other better. CC and AB have such great chemistry. CC knows exactly where to get AB the ball, and AB is tremendous at catching those tough passes and finishing. Such a fun tandem to watch," one fan commented.

J Krug @JKrug74 LINK Great players make each other better. CC and AB have such great chemistry. CC knows exactly where to get AB the ball, and AB is tremendous at catching those tough passes and finishing. Such a fun tandem to watch.

Prodigal Son @ProdicalSon101 LINK Time for AB to show why it's Batman and Superman

MJ @eMjAy_023 LINK That PnR is A1. Better get Aari or Mitchell in the lab ASAP with it

ZeusThaPlug🔌⚡️💰 @PlugThaZeus LINK Don’t fall for the trap, CC is out but they finally got a real PG replacement in Aari McDonald. She will get Aliyah her buckets

Last month, Clark sustained a quad injury that kept her out of action for five games. On June 14, CC returned in resounding fashion to help the Fever defeat the defending champions New York Liberty.

Boston, however, will have to once again find a way to thrive without Clark as the Fever guard was ruled out of Thursday's matchup with the LA Sparks due to a groin injury.

Aliyah Boston achieves career milestone in victory vs. Storm

Though Clark's absence will be felt yet again in the game against the Sparks, Boston is heading into the game with the momentum of achieving a personal milestone.

On Tuesday, the 6-foot-5 center logged a new career high as she posted 31 points in the Fever's 94-86 victory over the Seattle Storm.

Showcasing her versatility, Boston also had eight rebounds, three assists, and two steals to lead Indiana to their seventh win of the season.

