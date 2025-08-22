Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever Prediction and Betting Tips (Aug. 22) | 2025 WNBA season

The Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever will start a two-game mini-series on Friday. Minnesota, which lost 74-59 in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup in early July, looks for payback. The Lynx hope to take advantage of an injury-riddled roster that will continue to miss All-Star point guard Caitlin Clark.After the four-day break, the Fever will begin the toughest closing schedule in the WNBA with another showdown against the Lynx. Napheesa Collier is likewise out for Minnesota, but last year’s finalists remain stacked. Indiana hopes to pull off another upset to close in on a playoff spot.Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and PredictionMoneyline: Lynx (-250) vs. Fever (+200)Odds: Lynx (-7) vs. Fever (+7)Total (O/U): Lynx (o163.5 -110) vs. Fever (o163.5 -110)Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever previewThe Minnesota Lynx can’t afford to take the injury-hampered Indiana Fever lightly. In their first meeting of the season, the Lynx played with MVP favorite Napheesa Collier and still lost.Minnesota’s top-ranked defense must key in on Kelsey Mitchell, arguably Indiana’s most explosive scorer without Caitlin Clark. Putting the pressure on the All-Star guard also forces Indiana to let Odyssey Sims, who signed roughly two weeks ago, to run the offense.Meanwhile, the Fever have to be prepared for Minnesota’s pressure defense. Indiana coach Stephanie White must devise more creative ways of springing Mitchell free. The Fever surprised the Lynx in the previous encounter, an advantage they likely would not enjoy in the rematch.Indiana, like it did in the first Fever-Lynx showdown, must match Minnesota’s defensive intensity and hustle to have another chance of an upset.Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever predicted starting lineupsLynxPG: Courtney Williams | SG: Kayla McBride | SF: Bridget Carleton | PF: Jessica Shepard | PF: Alanna SmithFeverPG: Kelsey Mitchell | PG: Odyssey Sims | SF: Lexie Hull | PF: Natasha Howard | C: Aliyah BostonMinnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever betting tipsKelsey Mitchell has responded to opposing teams’ strategy to blitz her. The lefty guard has averaged 7.5 dimes over her last two games. Minnesota, which will likely want to take the ball out of her hands, could help Mitchell beat her 4.0 (O/U) assists prop.The Lynx and the Fever combine to average 171.3 points per game this season, almost eight points higher than this game’s total points prop. They could end up blowing past the 163.5 mark.Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever predictionThe Lynx have lost their last two games, but the Fever have arguably been worse. Indiana needed overtime to rally past the Connecticut Sun, the team with the worst record in the WNBA, on Sunday.Minnesota could end a two-game skid, but allow Indiana to cover the +7.0 spread.