  • Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever Prediction and Betting Tips (Aug. 22) | 2025 WNBA season

Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever Prediction and Betting Tips (Aug. 22) | 2025 WNBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Aug 22, 2025 05:40 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx - Source: Imagn
Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever Prediction and Betting Tips (Aug. 22) | 2025 WNBA season. [photo: Imagn]

The Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever will start a two-game mini-series on Friday. Minnesota, which lost 74-59 in the WNBA Commissioner’s Cup in early July, looks for payback. The Lynx hope to take advantage of an injury-riddled roster that will continue to miss All-Star point guard Caitlin Clark.

After the four-day break, the Fever will begin the toughest closing schedule in the WNBA with another showdown against the Lynx. Napheesa Collier is likewise out for Minnesota, but last year’s finalists remain stacked. Indiana hopes to pull off another upset to close in on a playoff spot.

Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction

Moneyline: Lynx (-250) vs. Fever (+200)

Odds: Lynx (-7) vs. Fever (+7)

Total (O/U): Lynx (o163.5 -110) vs. Fever (o163.5 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever preview

The Minnesota Lynx can’t afford to take the injury-hampered Indiana Fever lightly. In their first meeting of the season, the Lynx played with MVP favorite Napheesa Collier and still lost.

Minnesota’s top-ranked defense must key in on Kelsey Mitchell, arguably Indiana’s most explosive scorer without Caitlin Clark. Putting the pressure on the All-Star guard also forces Indiana to let Odyssey Sims, who signed roughly two weeks ago, to run the offense.

Meanwhile, the Fever have to be prepared for Minnesota’s pressure defense. Indiana coach Stephanie White must devise more creative ways of springing Mitchell free. The Fever surprised the Lynx in the previous encounter, an advantage they likely would not enjoy in the rematch.

Indiana, like it did in the first Fever-Lynx showdown, must match Minnesota’s defensive intensity and hustle to have another chance of an upset.

Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever predicted starting lineups

Lynx

PG: Courtney Williams | SG: Kayla McBride | SF: Bridget Carleton | PF: Jessica Shepard | PF: Alanna Smith

Fever

PG: Kelsey Mitchell | PG: Odyssey Sims | SF: Lexie Hull | PF: Natasha Howard | C: Aliyah Boston

Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever betting tips

Kelsey Mitchell has responded to opposing teams’ strategy to blitz her. The lefty guard has averaged 7.5 dimes over her last two games. Minnesota, which will likely want to take the ball out of her hands, could help Mitchell beat her 4.0 (O/U) assists prop.

The Lynx and the Fever combine to average 171.3 points per game this season, almost eight points higher than this game’s total points prop. They could end up blowing past the 163.5 mark.

Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever prediction

The Lynx have lost their last two games, but the Fever have arguably been worse. Indiana needed overtime to rally past the Connecticut Sun, the team with the worst record in the WNBA, on Sunday.

Minnesota could end a two-game skid, but allow Indiana to cover the +7.0 spread.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.



