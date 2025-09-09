  • home icon
  Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever Prediction and Betting Tips (Sept. 9) | 2025 WNBA season

Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever Prediction and Betting Tips (Sept. 9) | 2025 WNBA season

By Michael Macasero
Modified Sep 09, 2025 07:48 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx - Source: Imagn
Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever Prediction and Betting Tips (Sept. 9) | 2025 WNBA season. [photo: Imagn]

The Minnesota Lynx will cap off a three-game road trip with another clash against the Indiana Fever on Tuesday. Minnesota, assured of the No. 1 seed in the playoffs since last week, gave MVP favorite Napheesa Collier a rest heading to Indianapolis. All-Stars Kayla McBride and Courtney Williams will lead the Lynx.

Meanwhile, the Fever are just trying to finish the regular season without adding another player to their lengthy injury list. The home team, which clinched a postseason spot on Sunday after beating the Washington Mystics, 94-65, could limit the minutes of key players.

Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips and Prediction

Moneyline: Lynx (-161) vs. Fever (+111

Odds: Lynx (-1.5 -145) vs. Fever (+1.5 +101)

Total (O/U): Lynx (o163.0 -110) vs. Fever (u163.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game.

Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever preview

The Lynx survived two close games against the Fever late last month. Minnesota capitalized on Indiana’s injury-riddled roster to get payback for its 74-59 loss to the same team in the Commissioner’s Cup.

The Lynx will keep Napheesa Collier out but will also likely limit the minutes of key contributors. With the No. 1 seed in the bag, the team is hoping to enter the playoffs healthy.

Like the Lynx, the Fever hope to give more rest to their battered lineup that has been ravaged by injuries. They punched a ticket to the playoffs despite losing five players, including Caitlin Clark, to season-ending injuries. Stephanie White looks to give more minutes to seldom used players like Makayla Timpson, Brianna Turner, Bree Hall and Shey Peddy.

Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever predicted starting lineups

Lynx

PG: Courtney Williams | SG: Kayla McBride | SF: Bridget Carleton | PF: Jessica Shepard | PF: Alanna Smith

Fever

PG: Kelsey Mitchell | PG: Odyssey Sims | SF: Lexie Hull | PF: Natasha Howard | C: Aliyah Boston

Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever betting tips

Aliyah Boston has not scored 14 points since late last month. In a no-bearing game against the Lynx, the All-Star center could not hit over her 14.5 (O/U) points prop.

Boston, though, has been superb as the Fever’s point of attack. She has averaged 5.6 dimes per game in her last three outings. Boston likely eases past her 3.5 (O/U) assists prop.

Minnesota Lynx vs Indiana Fever prediction

With both teams, particularly the Fever, looking to avoid injuries, predicting the winner will be tough. The Lynx have the healthier and more stacked roster, making it likely they will walk out of Indiana with a win.

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero

Michael Macasero brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to his coverage of basketball at Sportskeeda with over 18 years of diverse work experience. This includes stints at Convergys, Interpace and RunRepeat.

Michael's background in English and Journalism has provided him with the analytical skills and precision necessary for creating content, and he is a lifelong fan of the Boston Celtics. His favorite players include legends like Larry Bird and Michael Jordan, modern stars like Tim Duncan, and Nikola Jokic, as well as emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Michael respects Gregg Popovich, despite his contentious demeanor in interviews, and recognizes Popovich's genius in adapting his coaching style to maximize the talent on his roster over the years. Michael eagerly anticipates seeing how Popovich will structure the offense around emerging talent like Victor Wembanyama.

Understanding the story and details is crucial to Michael's reporting philosophy and he believes overlooking details, particularly when pressed for time, can lead to misunderstandings and inaccurate conclusions.

Aside from work, Michael's children are his hobbies, and he also likes to go running, swimming and weightlifting.

