Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks Preview and Prediction for June 5 | 2024 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

The Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks game is one of the two WNBA Commissioner’s Cup matchups scheduled for Wednesday. Both teams have played one game in the in-season tournament with different results.

The Lynx are 1-0 in the tourney as they defeated the Dallas Wings 87-76 on Sunday. Minnesota is 6-2 on the season and leads the Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Sparks lost their first Commissioner’s Cup game 87-68 to the Phoenix Mercury on Sunday. LA is last in the West with a 2-6 record.

The two teams are yet to play four games in the tournament, including Wednesday’s game. After all teams play their respective five games, the two best teams from each conference will face off in the final on June 25 for the Commissioner’s Cup.

Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks game details and odds

The Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks game is scheduled for 10 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, June 5, at Crypto.com Arena. The game will be broadcast live on Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports North Extra. It will also be streamed live on WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Lynx (-340) vs. Sparks (+270)

Spread: Lynx (-7.5) vs. Sparks (+7.5)

Total (O/U): Lynx -110 (o159) vs. Sparks -110 (u159)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks preview

The two teams have met 87 times since 2005. Minnesota leads the series with 46 wins, while LA has won 41 games. The Lynx have dominated the matchup in the recent past with four wins in five games. Minnesota swept the Sparks 4-0 in 2023. The two teams last met on July 20, a game that the Lynx won 73-70.

Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks injury reports and starting lineups

The Lynx will be without Diamond Miller as she continues to be out after undergoing a successful surgery on her injured right knee. Minnesota coach Cheryl Reeve should start:

PG: Courtney Williams SG: Kayla McBride SF: Bridget Carleton PF: Napheesa Collier C: Alanna Smith

Minnesota’s key contributors off of the bench should be Natisha Hiedeman, Cecilia Zandalasini, Dorka Juhasz and Olivia Epoupa.

The Sparks will be Layshia Clarendon (concussion protocol) and Azura Stevens (left arm). Lexie Brown is day-to-day with an ankle injury. LA coach Curt Miller should start:

PG: Aari McDonald SG: Kia Nurse SF: Rickea Jackson PF: Cameron Brink C: Dearica Hamby

LA’s key contributors off of the bench should be Stephanie Talbot, Zia Cooke, Li Yueru and Rae Burrell.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Minnesota Lynx vs LA Sparks prediction

The Lynx are favored to win this game despite being on the road. The Sparks have struggled to start their season and that should continue Wednesday. Expect Minnesota to cover the spread for a win. This should be a fairly high-scoring game with the team total going past 159 points.