Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty Preview and Prediction for July 2 | 2024 WNBA Regular Season

The New York Liberty host the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday for their third encounter of the season. The Lynx clinched victory in both previous matchups, including their Commissioner's Cup final game on Tuesday.

The Lynx are third in the league with a 14-4 record. They won eight of their last 10 games after beating the Chicago Sky 70-62 on Sunday. Napheesa Collier led the victory charge with a double-double performance of 13 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, four steals and three blocks.

Meanwhile, the Liberty lead the standings and have won eight of their last 10 games after beating the Atlanta Dream on Saturday. Breanna Stewart led the team to an 81-75 victory with a double-double performance of 22 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block.

Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty game details and odds

The Lynx-Liberty matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Barclays Center in New York.

Fans around the Minneapolis region can catch the contest on BSNX, while New York residents can watch it on Fox 5 NY. The contest is also available to be live streamed on Liberty Live, FuboTV or via the WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Lynx (+185) vs Liberty (-227)

Spread: Lynx (+5.5) vs Liberty (-5.5)

Total (O/U): 163.5

Note: The odds could change close to the game.

Minnesota Lynx vs New York Liberty injury report and starting lineups

Ahead of the game, the Minnesota Lynx only have Jessica Shepard listed on their injury report as out for the season. Coach Cheryl Reeve is anticipated to deploy a starting lineup of Courtney Williams (G), Kayla McBride (G), Napheesa Collier (F), Bridget Carleton (F), and Alanna Smith (C).

Meanwhile, the New York Liberty have three players listed on their injury report. Nyara Sabally is listed as out, while Rebekah Gardner and Kaitlyn Davis are out for the season.

Coach Sandy Brondello will deploy Sabrina Ionescu (G), Courtney Vandersloot (G), Breanna Stewart (F), Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (F) and Jonquel Jones (C).

Minnesota Lynx New York Liberty prediction

Ahead of their last encounter, the Lynx were +5.5 underdogs, as they are ahead of the upcoming matchup. However, they clinched victory and are anticipated to replicate their success on the road on Tuesday as well.

