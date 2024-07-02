Chicago Sky vs Atlanta Dream Preview and Prediction for July 2 | 2024 WNBA Regular Season

The Chicago Sky hit the road to face the Atlanta Dream on Tuesday for their second encounter of the season. The Dream previously clinched an 89-80 victory against the Sky on June 8.

The Sky are ninth in the WNBA standings with a 6-11 record and have won three of their last 10 games. They are dealing with a two-game losing streak after suffering a 70-62 defeat to the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday. Lindsay Allen led the team's losing effort in the game with 13 points, six rebounds, seven assists, one steal and two blocks.

Meanwhile, the Dream are seventh in the standings with a 7-10 record. They have won three of their last 10 matchups after losing to the New York Liberty 81-75 on Saturday. Tina Charles led the team's losing effort with her double-double performance of 16 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and one steal in the game.

Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream game details and odds

The Sky-Dream matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia.

The game will be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network. Moreover, Chicago residents can catch the contest on The U, while fans around Atlanta can watch it on Peachtree TV. The contest is also available to be livestreamed on FuboTV or via the WNBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Sky (+100) vs. Dream (-120)

Spread: Sky (+1.5) vs. Dream (-1.5)

Total (O/U): 159.5

Note: The odds could change close to the game.

Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream injury report and starting lineups

Ahead of the game, the Chicago Sky have two players listed on their injury report, with Nikolina Milic and Elizabeth Williams listed as out. Coach Teresa Weatherspoon is anticipated to deploy a starting lineup of Lindsay Allen (G), Marina Mabrey (G), Chennedy Carter (F), Angel Reese (F) and Kamilla Cardoso (C).

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream have six players listed on their injury report. Aerial Powers and Rhyne Howard are listed as out for the game. Illiana Rupert, Matilde Villa, Nyadiew Puoch and Isobel Borlase are out for the season.

Dream coach Tanisha Wright will likely use a starting lineup of Haley Jones (G), Jordin Canada (G), Allisha Gray (F), Nia Coffey (F) and Tina Charles (C).

Chicago Sky vs. Atlanta Dream prediction

The Dream are slightly favored to defeat the Sky again in the upcoming matchup to go 2-0 against Chicago in the season. The total is expected to hit the under.

