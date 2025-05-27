Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 27 | WNBA 2025 Season

The top-two teams in the Western Conference will face each other as Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx welcome the Seattle Storm to Target Center on Tuesday. The Storm are on a three-game winning streak after bouncing back from their opening day loss to the Phoenix Mercury.
The Lynx are not to be taken lightly as they are the most in-form team in the West this season. The team is currently 4-0 up and sits first in the WNBA after cruising to victory in all four games so far, including winning by 14+ points in their first two matchups.
Minnesota appears to have quickly built up team chemistry as its offseason additions have blended well with other starters. Napheesa Collier is the star of the franchise, leading the team alongside Jessica Shepard and Courtney Williams this year.
Seattle is a force to be reckoned with, especially as veteran star Nneka Ogwumike has transformed into a scoring machine after their opening day defeat. She leads the team in points and rebounds while freeing up Skylar Diggins to take charge of the assists department.
As such, this game will undoubtedly be an exciting one to watch, as two of the best teams in the league go toe-to-toe with each other.
Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm Injury Reports May 27
Minnesota Lynx injury report
The Lynx have all their best players available for Tuesday's matchup against the Storm. However, per their injury report, Kayla McBride is listed as probable, which means she's likely to play.
Seattle Storm injury report
The Storm has all its key players available for the game against the Lynx. However, per their injury report, Jordan Horston, Katie Lou Samuelson, and Nika Muhl are all out and will not return this season.
Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm predicted starting lineups and depth charts May 27
Minnesota Lynx starting lineup and depth chart
The Lynx are expected to start Napheesa Collier, Jessica Shepard, Courtney Williams, Natisha Hiedeman, and Alanna Smith.
Seattle Storm starting lineup and depth chart
The Storm are expected to start Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins, Gabby Williams, Alysha Clark and Ezi Magbegor.