  Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 27 | WNBA 2025 Season

Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 27 | WNBA 2025 Season

By Peter Okereke
Modified May 27, 2025 13:06 GMT
Napheesa Collier and Nneka Ogwumike with Skylar Diggins
Minnesota Lynx vs Seattle Storm Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for May 27 | WNBA 2025 Season - Source: Imagn

The top-two teams in the Western Conference will face each other as Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx welcome the Seattle Storm to Target Center on Tuesday. The Storm are on a three-game winning streak after bouncing back from their opening day loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

The Lynx are not to be taken lightly as they are the most in-form team in the West this season. The team is currently 4-0 up and sits first in the WNBA after cruising to victory in all four games so far, including winning by 14+ points in their first two matchups.

Minnesota appears to have quickly built up team chemistry as its offseason additions have blended well with other starters. Napheesa Collier is the star of the franchise, leading the team alongside Jessica Shepard and Courtney Williams this year.

Seattle is a force to be reckoned with, especially as veteran star Nneka Ogwumike has transformed into a scoring machine after their opening day defeat. She leads the team in points and rebounds while freeing up Skylar Diggins to take charge of the assists department.

As such, this game will undoubtedly be an exciting one to watch, as two of the best teams in the league go toe-to-toe with each other.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm Injury Reports May 27

Minnesota Lynx injury report

The Lynx have all their best players available for Tuesday's matchup against the Storm. However, per their injury report, Kayla McBride is listed as probable, which means she's likely to play.

Seattle Storm injury report

The Storm has all its key players available for the game against the Lynx. However, per their injury report, Jordan Horston, Katie Lou Samuelson, and Nika Muhl are all out and will not return this season.

Minnesota Lynx vs. Seattle Storm predicted starting lineups and depth charts May 27

Minnesota Lynx starting lineup and depth chart

The Lynx are expected to start Napheesa Collier, Jessica Shepard, Courtney Williams, Natisha Hiedeman, and Alanna Smith.

Starters2nd3rd
Napheesa CollierKarlie SamuelsonAnastasiia Olairi Kosu
Jessica ShepardBridget Carleton
Courtney WilliamsDiamond Miller
Natisha HiedemanKayla McBride
Alanna SmithAlissa Pili
Seattle Storm starting lineup and depth chart

The Storm are expected to start Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins, Gabby Williams, Alysha Clark and Ezi Magbegor.

Starters2nd3rd
Nneka OgwumikeErica Wheeler
Skylar DigginsZia Cooke
Gabby WilliamsDominique Malonga
Ezi MagbegorLi Yueru
Alysha ClarkLexie Brown
Peter Okereke

Peter Okereke

Peter Okereke is a WNBA journalist for Sportskeeda. Since his first foray into online journalism in 2019, Peter has written hundreds of articles on Football and Basketball.
His most recent stint was at FirstSportz, where he wrote extensively on the NBA and the WNBA. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics and Computer Science from the University of Port Harcourt and leverages his analytical skills to enhance his creativity in sports journalism.

Coming from a predominantly football nation, Peter is a die-hard Chelsea fan but fell in love with basketball after watching Kobe Bryant and LeBron James create magical moments in the NBA. This fandom is reflected in his writing, allowing him to share engaging stories and connect with fans around the world with factual insights and relatable narratives. He holds a strong, often controversial opinion that the Los Angeles Lakers are the greatest team in the NBA and that LeBron James is the greatest of all time.
When he's not writing, Peter is binge-watching movies or traveling.

