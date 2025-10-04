"Miss you alreadyyy": Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston reveal true feelings as $66,049 Fever free agent leaves Indiana

Caitlin Clark, Aliyah Boston and other Fever players shared heartfelt messages with free agent Chloe Bibby as the Australian left Indiana after the season ended. Bibby joined Indiana as a hardship player in July. After impressing in her limited appearances, the Fever offered the forward her first standard WNBA deal in August, worth $66,079. Bibby, unfortunately, joined the lengthy injury list with a knee issue and was among the five players, including Clark, who were ruled out for the season before the playoffs started. Nevertheless, Bibby was part of the Fever's famed &quot;bench mob&quot; that dominated headlines during the postseason. She built a great relationship within the locker room and the comments on her farewell message on Instagram are a testament to that.&quot;So incredibly grateful for this team and these people, truly one of a kind. ❤️ thank you fever nation🫶🏻,&quot; Bibby wrote on Friday. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHere's what Caitlin Clark wrote:&quot;Bench buddy 💕💕love ya mate&quot;Aliyah Boston added:&quot;My fav Aussie 😍😍😍😍 miss you alreadyyyy&quot;Bree Hall, Aari McDonald and Natasha Howard also dropped heartfelt comments on the post. Chloe Bibby will probably return home to Australia after a busy WNBA season, where she finally earned a chance after three years with the Golden State Valkyries and Indiana Fever. Her first chance at making a roster came in 2022 with the Minnesota Lynx, with whom she spent a training camp and preseason.Chloe Bibby could be among the affordable players for Caitlin Clark-led Fever Chloe Bibby showcased that she deserves a WNBA roster spot this season. She averaged 4.8 points, shooting 40.5% from 3 in just 11.0 minutes per game in 14 regular-season outings with the Valkyries and Fever. She is one of the better frontcourt 3-point shooters who can elevate a team's offense off the bench. The Fever's system was a suitable environment for Bibby. Unfortunately, she didn't get a chance to play with Caitlin Clark; otherwise, the Fever could have maximized her talents even more. Bibby's ability to move and get to the right spots is unique, which is critical on a team like the Fever with Clark running point. The Fever have multiple free agents in the upcoming offseason, including Bibby. Their priority is to retain Kelsey Mitchell and Lexie Hull. Even if they wish to, it's unlikely they'll re-sign majority of the players from 2025. However, Chloe Bibby could be among the affordable players. She had an efficient but limited stint and only the Fever and potentially Valkyries can gamble on her based on experience.