The clash between the Mist BC vs Laces BC is one of the two games slated on Saturday for the women's three-on-three league—Unrivaled. The Laces (third), who are 6-7, are just one spot ahead of the Mist (fourth), making this a crucial matchup for both basketball clubs.

This will be the third time these two clubs face each other, with them splitting their first matchup 1-1. The first time they squared off was on Jan. 20, which resulted in a landslide victory for the Laces, 63-43. The Mist got their revenge on Feb. 24, when they routed the Laces 65-49.

With both teams having won one game each in this matchup, there's no telling how their third battle will go.

Mist BC vs Laces BC: Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Mist BC predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Mist BC are riding a hot streak coming into the game, having beaten the Laces (Feb. 24, 65-49), Phantom (Feb. 28, 88-62) and Rose (March 1, 71-62) in their last three games. Their team has a lot of momentum coming into their third matchup against the Laces.

Here is the full Mist BC roster:

Breanna Stewart

Courtney Vandersloot

Rickea Jackson

DiJonai Carrington

Aaliyah Edwards

NaLyssa Smith

Jewell Loyd

Mist BC predicted starting lineup:

The Mist could stick with a starting lineup of Breanna Stewart, Courtney Vandersloot and Rickea Jackson—the same one from their last game.

However, they could also start Jewell Loyd in place of Courtney Vandersloot, which is their usual lineup. In fact, the trio of Stewart, Jackson and Loyd was their starting lineup from their last contest with the Mist.

Here is a look at the Mist's depth chart ahead of the Mist BC vs Laces BC contest:

GUARD FORWARD Jewell Loyd Breanna Stewart Courtney Vandersloot Rickea Jackson DiJonai Carrington Aaliyah Edwards NaLyssa Smith

Laces BC predicted starting lineup and depth chart

The Laces have just come from a bounce-back win against the Phantom on Friday (73-59). Before that, they had lost their last three. Expect the Laces to come out swinging against the Mist in an effort to remain in the W column.

Here is the full Mist BC roster:

Kayla McBride

Tiffany Hayes

Alyssa Thomas

Jackie Young

Stefanie Dolson

Kate Martin

Kiki Jefferson

Betnijah-Laney Hamilton

Natisha Heidemann

Laces BC predicted starting lineup:

The squad could go with Kayla McBride, Alyssa Thomas and Tiffany Hayes as their starting lineup for the Mist BC vs Laces BC contest. This is the same starting lineup they used in their game against the Phantom last time.

Here is a look at the Laces BC depth chart:

GUARD FORWARD CENTER Kayla McBride Alyssa Thomas Stefanie Dolson Tiffany Hayes Natisha Heideman Ariel Atkins Jackie Young Betnijah-Laney Hamilton Kate Martin

The game is set to tip-off at 6 p.m. ET and can be watched on TruTV. Additionally, it can be streamed on Max and YouTube.

