"Move every game to American Airlines" - Caitlin Clark urges Dallas Wings to upsize arena anticipating Paige Bueckers’ WNBA debut storm

In 2024, we witnessed the Caitlin Clark effect taking over the WNBA. Attendance figures saw a sharp rise as fans flocked in to see Clark in action. However, Clark isn't the only generational talent expected to take the WNBA to worldwide fame. Paige Bueckers is next on the way, and Clark believes the Dallas Wings may need to take big steps to accommodate the fandom accompanying their new star.

Discussing Buecker's entry to the WNBA during a telecast of the NCAA tournament final between UConn and South Carolina on Sunday, Clark made an open request to the Dallas Wings to get more games at the American Airlines Center to accommodate the fans who want to see Bueckers in action.

"That arena is fun to play in, too," Clark said. "It’s a small place. It’s loud. Honestly, they should move every game to American Airlines because I think Paige has that type of draw. She'll be able to bring that type of fans in. I know we’re playing there one of our games. ...We would appreciate that, Dallas Wings, if you could move the other one."

Bueckers, fresh off her tournament success in March Madness with the UConn Huskies, is yet another guard who has garnered major attention with her stardom.

With the Dallas Wings holding the No.1 pick and Paige Bueckers overwhelmingly considered to be the first pick, the Wings are expected to witness a similar influx of numbers to the Indiana Fever upon their selection of Clark in 2024.

Caitlin Clark and Indiana Fever's visit to Dallas is the only Wings game currently scheduled to be hosted at the American Airlines Center

A matchup between the Indiana Fever and the Dallas Wings pitting Caitlin Clark against Paige Bueckers could rack up some of the most impressive viewership numbers in WNBA history. Accordingly, the Wings have scheduled their first matchup of the season against the Fever on June 28 at the American Airlines Center.

If the Paige Bueckers effect is anything like the Caitlin Clark effect, it would not surprise many if we see more Wings games moved to accommodate the demand to see the UConn Huskies legend in action. The Dallas Wings have the chance to draft the next touted generational talent and could add to the hype that is fast surrounding the WNBA.

