"My flics made it huge": Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull drop heartfelt reactions as Sophie Cunningham turns heads with stunning looks

Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull wasted no time expressing their admiration for Sophie Cunningham’s latest Instagram post. Shortly after the Indiana Fever secured a hard-fought 94–86 win over the Dallas Wings on Friday, Cunningham took to social media to share a series of photos and videos.

Her post featured a mix of pregame outfit shots, in-game highlights and a standout photo of her in a stylish bikini. Adding to the intrigue, Cunningham paired the post with a cheeky caption: "What’s with all the commotion lately?" - a line that quickly grabbed attention and sparked reactions from teammates and fans alike.

Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull, who have formed a close bond with Sophie Cunningham since her arrival in Indiana this offseason, were quick to show love on their teammate’s Instagram post. Clark left a more detailed and heartfelt comment, while Hull celebrated a major milestone of Cunningham reaching one million followers on the platform.

"Some of my flics made it huge," Clark wrote.

"1 milllllliiiiii," Hull commented.

(Image Credit: Sophie Cunningham/Instagram)

While Cunningham and Hull suited up against the Wings on Friday, Clark watched from the sidelines. The Fever star missed her second straight game due to a lingering groin injury. It's been a tough season for Clark, who has struggled with injuries and has now missed seven of Indiana’s 16 games so far.

How did Sophie Cunningham and Lexie Hull fare in game vs. Wings?

Sophie Cunningham made her presence felt off the bench in the Indiana Fever’s matchup against the Dallas Wings. The star guard contributed five points, four rebounds, and one steal, shooting an efficient 1-for-2 from the field, including 1-for-2 from beyond the arc, and a perfect 2-for-2 at the free throw line in 23:32 minutes.

On the other hand, Lexie Hull had a quiet outing, struggling to find her rhythm offensively. The former Stanford standout finished with just three points on 1-for-4 shooting, including 1-for-3 from 3-point range. She added two rebounds, one steal and one block in 21:27 minutes, in what was an uncharacteristically subdued performance.

