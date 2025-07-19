Caitlin Clark was in attendance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday to cheer on her teammate Lexie Hull during the 3-point contest. Originally set to showcase her own shooting skills during All-Star weekend, Clark was sidelined due to a right groin injury and had to watch the event unfold from the sidelines.In Clark's absence, Indiana Fever sharpshooter Hull, who is on a $88,261 deal, stepped in as a replacement, thanks to her impressive perimeter shooting this season. The former Stanford standout proudly represented the Fever, while Clark took on the role of her biggest supporter.The injured guard even shared a heartfelt Instagram story for Hull, expressing her admiration and love with an emotional caption that spoke volumes.&quot;My queen,&quot; Clark wrote.(Image Credit: Caitlin Clark/Instagram)The crowd inside the arena erupted with support as Lexie Hull stepped up to showcase her shooting prowess and compete for the coveted 3-point contest trophy and prize money. Caitlin Clark and other Indiana Fever teammates were visibly animated on the sidelines, cheering Hull on and urging her to catch fire from beyond the arc.Hull finished with a solid 20 points but narrowly missed out on advancing to the final, finding her rhythm a bit too late. Still, her energy, presence and the buzz she created throughout the contest were truly unmatched.Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and others show up for Lexie HullOn Friday night, it was evident that Lexie Hull had the loudest and most passionate support in the arena, with the crowd fully behind her in hopes of seeing her win the 3-point contest. Teammates Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and others showed up to cheer her on, a gesture that clearly meant a great deal to Hull.Despite the strong showing this season, Hull won't be participating in Saturday's All-Star Game, having narrowly missed out on her first-ever selection. Still, the Fever forward is in the midst of a breakout season, averaging 7.6 points per game while shooting an impressive 46.8% from 3-point range.