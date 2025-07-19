  • home icon
"My Queen": Caitlin Clark shares true feelings about $88,261 teammate with heartfelt shoutout during All-Star festivities

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jul 19, 2025 02:54 GMT
(Image Source: Indiana Fever/X)
"My Queen": Caitlin Clark shares true feelings about $88,261 teammate Lexie Hull with heartfelt shoutout during All-Star festivities. (Image Source: Indiana Fever/X)

Caitlin Clark was in attendance at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday to cheer on her teammate Lexie Hull during the 3-point contest. Originally set to showcase her own shooting skills during All-Star weekend, Clark was sidelined due to a right groin injury and had to watch the event unfold from the sidelines.

In Clark's absence, Indiana Fever sharpshooter Hull, who is on a $88,261 deal, stepped in as a replacement, thanks to her impressive perimeter shooting this season. The former Stanford standout proudly represented the Fever, while Clark took on the role of her biggest supporter.

The injured guard even shared a heartfelt Instagram story for Hull, expressing her admiration and love with an emotional caption that spoke volumes.

"My queen," Clark wrote.
(Image Credit: Caitlin Clark/Instagram)
(Image Credit: Caitlin Clark/Instagram)

The crowd inside the arena erupted with support as Lexie Hull stepped up to showcase her shooting prowess and compete for the coveted 3-point contest trophy and prize money. Caitlin Clark and other Indiana Fever teammates were visibly animated on the sidelines, cheering Hull on and urging her to catch fire from beyond the arc.

Hull finished with a solid 20 points but narrowly missed out on advancing to the final, finding her rhythm a bit too late. Still, her energy, presence and the buzz she created throughout the contest were truly unmatched.

Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and others show up for Lexie Hull

On Friday night, it was evident that Lexie Hull had the loudest and most passionate support in the arena, with the crowd fully behind her in hopes of seeing her win the 3-point contest. Teammates Caitlin Clark, Sophie Cunningham and others showed up to cheer her on, a gesture that clearly meant a great deal to Hull.

Despite the strong showing this season, Hull won't be participating in Saturday's All-Star Game, having narrowly missed out on her first-ever selection. Still, the Fever forward is in the midst of a breakout season, averaging 7.6 points per game while shooting an impressive 46.8% from 3-point range.

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Edited by Atishay Jain
