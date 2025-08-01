"Needed better competition": Lexie Hull mercilessly trolls Caitlin Clark after dominating Fever superstar in cup tic-tac-toe 

Caitlin Clark might be one of the best 3-point shooters of all time, but her accuracy was no good in her battle with Lexie Hull during a flip cup tic-tac-toe contest. The uber-competitive Clark stood no chance against her Indiana Fever teammate, who won the best-of-three contest 2-1.She even gave Clark time to prepare her cups for the playing field, but it didn't matter. Here's the clip:Clark began with great confidence, claiming she was &quot;sure&quot; of a win. However, once the game started, it was predictable which way the contest was going. Clark also admitted she &quot;wasn't good&quot; at the game as she thought initially. Hull gave Clark the red colored cups in the second round and extra time, leading to her win in that round.However, once Hull locked in during the third round again, the contest was over without Clark being able to get a cup lined by itself in one of the boxes.After the Indiana Fever dropped the video on their social media accounts, Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull dropped comical reactions to their battle. Hull mercilessly trolled her Fever co-star, saying:&quot;I needed better competition&quot;Meanwhile, Clark admitted:&quot;Not my best showing&quot;Hull and Clark's comments (Image Source: Fever's IG)Hull took the trolling up a notch by posting a story and bringing their college rivalry into the picture.&quot;@stanford&gt;@uiowa,&quot; she wrote.Lexie Hull mocks Caitlin Clark and IowaFever fans react to Lexie Hull and Caitlin Clark battling it out in cup tic-tac-toeWhile Caitlin Clark is obviously one of the fan favorites in Indiana, Lexie Hull has earned that status, too. The fan base is glued to almost any content the Fever release involving the duo, and Sophie Cunningham, who wasn't in the frame this time. After Hull and Clark's shenanigans in cup tic-tac-toe dropped, Fever fans dropped hilarious reactions to the battle online. Here are a few of them:Mike Ott (Lover of beer and green bean casserole) @DustyBottoms04LINKCC you went to Iowa, a known party school…. I’ll never forget you Bobby Nash♡⋆*ೃ:. @caitlinclarksLINKAw Lexie was trying to give Caitlin a chance too 😭😭😂😂WRGO @Mister_DancerLINKCaitlin Clark obviously never played flip cup in college 😂Nkululeko Tokologo @nkululekotoko77LINKThe way these 2 like to compete about anything 😭😭😭😂Lexie Hull and Co. handling business in Caitlin Clark's absence Lexie Hull and the Indiana Fever have found consistency without Caitlin Clark for the first time. They have recorded three wins in their last four game since the All-Star break in Clark's absence, who is recovering from a right groin injury. The run saw Indiana rack up impressive wins against the Aces and Mercury. The Fever will face Paige Bueckers and the Wings on Friday ahead of a four-game West Coast road trip, hoping to improve on their 15-12 record.