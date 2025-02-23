New Indiana Fever acquisition Sophie Cunningham shares love for new Chicago Cubs acquisition

Baseball is officially underway! With teams reporting and taking the field for Spring Training, the upcoming Major League Baseball season is just around the corner.

That's why new Indiana Fever star Sophie Cunningham wanted to show her friend, A.J. Lewis, some love after he made the Chicago Cubs roster. The WNBA star took to social media to praise the Cubs for giving their new catcher an opportunity:

Via Sophie Cunninngham's IG

"The Cubs got a good one," Cunningham wrote. "So proud and love you," she added.

Of course, baseball is the last thing on her mind right now.

With her shocking trade to the Indiana Fever, Cunningham knows that she might get plenty of wide-open shots next season.

When asked about teaming up with reigning Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark, she had a hilarious pop-culture comparison to explain what she envisions:

"I will be her Sabrina Carpenter any day, to her Taylor Swift," she said on the Sports and Shenanigans podcast. "Like, I am so excited for this. I just think, honestly, she's just a great human too. She has a lot of pressure and a lot of eyes on her shoulders, and she handles it so gracefully, and she's just a great human. So I'm just excited to be a part of something like that, and she passes the ball, which I enjoy."

Cunningham, like Clark, is also a proficient scorer. She shot almost 38% from beyond the arc last season, and having her on the court will give the Fever yet another floor-spacer to stretch the court.

Of course, it will take some time to adjust, and the Fever's new-look promises that several players will have to share touches to make things work, but it seems like she's more than willing to embrace a secondary role if that's what it needs.

The Fever seem to believe that they have more than enough to make a championship run right now, and they will make the most of the Caitlin Clark effect to keep adding talent to their ranks.

