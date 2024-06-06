New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream Starting Lineups and Depth Chart | June 6, 2024

The New York Liberty will play against the Atlanta Dream on Thursday for their first matchup of the season. The last time they faced each other was on July 28 in the 2023 season, which saw the Liberty secure a 95-84 victory against the Dream.

The Liberty have an 8-2 record for the season and are riding a four-game winning streak after their 88-75 win against the Chicago Sky on Tuesday. Breanna Stewart led the team's victory charge with her double-double performance of 33 points, 14 rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in the game.

Meanwhile, the Dream has a 4-3 record and is coming off a 69-50 loss against the Connecticut Sun on Sunday. Tina Charles led the team's losing effort in the game with her double-double performance of 12 points, 12 rebounds, one assist, four steals, and one block.

New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream: Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Liberty Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for June 6

It is expected that Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello will deploy a starting lineup of Sabrina Ionescu (G), Courtney Vandersloot (G), Breanna Stewart (F), Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (F) and Jonquel Jones (C) for the upcoming matchup.

Guard Forward Center Sabrina Ionescu

Breanna Stewart

Jonquel Jones

Courtney Vandersloot Betnijah Laney-Hamilton

Breanna Stewart

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton

Kayla Thornton



Ivana Dojkic

Jonquel Jones



Marquesha Davis

Leonie Fiebich



Kennedy Burke







Dream Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for June 6

Meanwhile, Dream's head coach Tanisha Wright is expected to use a starting lineup of Haley Jones (PG), Rhyne Howard (SG), Allisha Gray (SF), Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (PF), and Tina Charles (C).

Guard Forward Center Haley Jones

Allisha Gray

Tina Charles Rhyne Howard

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus

Cheyenne Parker-Tyus

Allisha Gray

Nia Coffey



Crystal Dangerfield

Aerial Powers





Naz Hillmon





Laeticia Amihere





Rhyne Howard





Lorela Cubaj





New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream Injury Reports

Liberty injury report for June 6

Ahead of the game, the New York Liberty have three players listed on their injury report: Nyara Sabally will be out for the game while Rebekah Gardner and Kaitlyn Davis are listed out for the season.

Player Status Injury Nyara Sabally

Out

Back Rebekah Gardner

Out (OFS)

Achilles

Kaitlyn Davis

Out (OFS) Not Injury Related



Dream injury report for June 6

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Dream has five names listed on their injury report: Jordin Canada is listed out for the game. Iliana Rupert, Matilde Villa, Nyadiew Puoch, and Isobel Borlase are listed out for the season.

Player Status Injury Jordin Canada Out Hand Iliana Rupert Out (OFS) Rest Matilde Villa Out (OFS)

Not Injury Related Nyadiew Puoch Out (OFS)

Not Injury Related

Isobel Borlase

Out (OFS)

Not Injury Related



How to watch New York Liberty vs Atlanta Dream?

The Liberty-Sky matchup is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Gateway Center Arena in Georgia. Fans in New York can watch the contest on WWOR-TV, while Atlanta residents can watch it on Peachtree TV.

The game can also be streamed live on FuboTV or through the WNBA League Pass.