New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun Starting Lineups and Depth Chart | June 8, 2024

The New York Liberty will face the Connecticut Sun on Saturday for the first time this season. The two teams previously played against each other in a preseason game, which concluded with the Liberty clinching the win 82-79 on the road.

The Liberty have a 9-2 record for the season and are riding a five-game winning streak after their 78-61 win against the Atlanta Dream on Friday. Breanna Stewart led the team with her double-double performance of 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and one block in the game.

Meanwhile, the Sun boasts a perfect 9-0 record after defeating the Washington Mystics 76-59 on Tuesday. DeWanna Bonner led the team's winning effort with 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block.

Trending

New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun: Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Liberty Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for June 8

It is expected that Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello will deploy a starting lineup of Sabrina Ionescu (G), Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (G), Breanna Stewart (F), Kayla Thornton (F) and Jonquel Jones (C) for the upcoming game.

Guard Forward Center Sabrina Ionescu

Breanna Stewart

Jonquel Jones

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton

Kayla Thornton

Breanna Stewart

Courtney Vandersloot*

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton



Ivana Dojkic

Jonquel Jones



Marquesha Davis

Leonie Fiebich



Kennedy Burke







Sun Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for June 8

Meanwhile, Sun's head coach Stephanie White is expected to use a starting lineup of Tyasha Harris (G), Dijonai Carrington (G), DeWanna Bonner (F), Alyssa Thomas (F), and Brionna Jones (C).

Guard Forward Center DiJonai Carrington

Alyssa Thomas

Brionna Jones

Tyasha Harris

DeWanna Bonner

Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Tiffany Mitchell

Olivia Nelson-Ododa

Astou Ndour-Fall Moriah Jefferson*

Brionna Jones



Rachel Banham



Alyssa Thomas



Veronica Burton





New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun Injury Reports

Liberty injury report for June 8

Ahead of the game, the New York Liberty have four names listed on their injury report: Courtney Vandersloot is listed as questionable and her involvement will be a game-time decision. Nyara Sabally will be out for the game, while Rebekah Gardner and Kaitlyn Davis are listed out for the season.

Player Status Injury Courtney Vandersloot Questionable (GTD) Personal Nyara Sabally

Out

Back Rebekah Gardner

Out (OFS)

Achilles

Kaitlyn Davis

Out (OFS) Not Injury Related



Sun injury report for June 8

Meanwhile, the Sun has three players listed on their injury report: Moriah Jefferson is listed as questionable and her participation in the matchup will be a game-time decision. Moreover, Abbey Hsu is out for the game and Leila Lacan is listed out for the season.

Player Status Injury Moriah Jefferson

Questionable (GTD)

Ankle Abbey Hsu Out

Not Injury Related

Leila Lecan

Out (OFS) Not Injury Related



How to watch New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun?

The Liberty-Sun matchup is scheduled to begin at 1 pm ET on Saturday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. The game will be nationally televised on ABC and can also be streamed live on DirecTV or via the WNBA League Pass.