New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun Starting Lineups and Depth Chart | June 8, 2024

The New York Liberty will face the Connecticut Sun on Saturday for the first time this season. The two teams previously played against each other in a preseason game, which concluded with the Liberty clinching the win 82-79 on the road.
The Liberty have a 9-2 record for the season and are riding a five-game winning streak after their 78-61 win against the Atlanta Dream on Friday. Breanna Stewart led the team with her double-double performance of 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and one block in the game.
Meanwhile, the Sun boasts a perfect 9-0 record after defeating the Washington Mystics 76-59 on Tuesday. DeWanna Bonner led the team's winning effort with 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block.
New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun: Starting Lineups and Depth Chart
Liberty Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for June 8
It is expected that Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello will deploy a starting lineup of Sabrina Ionescu (G), Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (G), Breanna Stewart (F), Kayla Thornton (F) and Jonquel Jones (C) for the upcoming game.
Sun Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for June 8
Meanwhile, Sun's head coach Stephanie White is expected to use a starting lineup of Tyasha Harris (G), Dijonai Carrington (G), DeWanna Bonner (F), Alyssa Thomas (F), and Brionna Jones (C).
New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun Injury Reports
Liberty injury report for June 8
Ahead of the game, the New York Liberty have four names listed on their injury report: Courtney Vandersloot is listed as questionable and her involvement will be a game-time decision. Nyara Sabally will be out for the game, while Rebekah Gardner and Kaitlyn Davis are listed out for the season.
Sun injury report for June 8
Meanwhile, the Sun has three players listed on their injury report: Moriah Jefferson is listed as questionable and her participation in the matchup will be a game-time decision. Moreover, Abbey Hsu is out for the game and Leila Lacan is listed out for the season.
How to watch New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun?
The Liberty-Sun matchup is scheduled to begin at 1 pm ET on Saturday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. The game will be nationally televised on ABC and can also be streamed live on DirecTV or via the WNBA League Pass.