  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun Starting Lineups and Depth Chart | June 8, 2024

New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun Starting Lineups and Depth Chart | June 8, 2024

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Jun 08, 2024 11:39 GMT
Connecticut Sun v New York Liberty - Game Two
New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun Starting Lineups and Depth Chart | June 8, 2024 (Image via Getty)

The New York Liberty will face the Connecticut Sun on Saturday for the first time this season. The two teams previously played against each other in a preseason game, which concluded with the Liberty clinching the win 82-79 on the road.

The Liberty have a 9-2 record for the season and are riding a five-game winning streak after their 78-61 win against the Atlanta Dream on Friday. Breanna Stewart led the team with her double-double performance of 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, and one block in the game.

Meanwhile, the Sun boasts a perfect 9-0 record after defeating the Washington Mystics 76-59 on Tuesday. DeWanna Bonner led the team's winning effort with 20 points, eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block.

also-read-trending Trending

New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun: Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

Liberty Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for June 8

It is expected that Liberty head coach Sandy Brondello will deploy a starting lineup of Sabrina Ionescu (G), Betnijah Laney-Hamilton (G), Breanna Stewart (F), Kayla Thornton (F) and Jonquel Jones (C) for the upcoming game.

GuardForwardCenter
Sabrina Ionescu
Breanna Stewart
Jonquel Jones
Betnijah Laney-Hamilton
Kayla Thornton
Breanna Stewart
Courtney Vandersloot*
Betnijah Laney-Hamilton

Ivana Dojkic
Jonquel Jones

Marquesha Davis
Leonie Fiebich

Kennedy Burke


Sun Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for June 8

Meanwhile, Sun's head coach Stephanie White is expected to use a starting lineup of Tyasha Harris (G), Dijonai Carrington (G), DeWanna Bonner (F), Alyssa Thomas (F), and Brionna Jones (C).

GuardForwardCenter
DiJonai Carrington
Alyssa Thomas
Brionna Jones
Tyasha Harris
DeWanna Bonner
Olivia Nelson-Ododa
Tiffany Mitchell
Olivia Nelson-Ododa
Astou Ndour-Fall
Moriah Jefferson*
Brionna Jones

Rachel Banham

Alyssa Thomas

Veronica Burton

New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun Injury Reports

Liberty injury report for June 8

Ahead of the game, the New York Liberty have four names listed on their injury report: Courtney Vandersloot is listed as questionable and her involvement will be a game-time decision. Nyara Sabally will be out for the game, while Rebekah Gardner and Kaitlyn Davis are listed out for the season.

PlayerStatusInjury
Courtney VanderslootQuestionable (GTD)Personal
Nyara Sabally
Out
Back
Rebekah Gardner
Out (OFS)
Achilles
Kaitlyn Davis
Out (OFS)Not Injury Related

Sun injury report for June 8

Meanwhile, the Sun has three players listed on their injury report: Moriah Jefferson is listed as questionable and her participation in the matchup will be a game-time decision. Moreover, Abbey Hsu is out for the game and Leila Lacan is listed out for the season.

PlayerStatusInjury
Moriah Jefferson
Questionable (GTD)
Ankle
Abbey HsuOut
Not Injury Related
Leila Lecan
Out (OFS)Not Injury Related

How to watch New York Liberty vs Connecticut Sun?

The Liberty-Sun matchup is scheduled to begin at 1 pm ET on Saturday at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Connecticut. The game will be nationally televised on ABC and can also be streamed live on DirecTV or via the WNBA League Pass.

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी