New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever Prediction and Betting Tips - June 14 | 2025 WNBA Commissioner's Cup

WNBA fans should get ready for a high-octane showdown as the reigning champion New York Liberty head to Indianapolis to take on the Indiana Fever in a Commissioner’s Cup clash Saturday afternoon. The game marks Caitlin Clark’s highly anticipated return to the court.

Clark last suited up on May 24 in the previous meeting between these two teams, a game the Liberty narrowly won 90-88. The game was capped off by Natasha Cloud’s steal on Clark, who committed 10 turnovers in that outing.

Here’s a preview of Saturday’s New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever game, scheduled to tip off at 3 p.m. ET at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever Preview and Odds

Moneyline: Liberty (-205) vs Fever (+170)

Spread: Liberty -5.5 (-110) vs Fever +5.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Liberty o171.5 (-110) vs Fever u171.5 (-110)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever preview

While their first meeting came early in the season, both squads now enter this matchup with nine games under their belts. The Fever have had to make more adjustments, especially with Clark’s injury. They went 2-3 in the point guard’s absence.

Sophie Cunningham is also back in the lineup for the Fever, giving them a better chance to evaluate their revamped roster now at full strength.

Jonquel Jones was dominant in the first matchup with 26 points and 12 boards, but she’s listed as questionable for this game. Additionally, German guard Leonie Fiebich will miss the game due to national team commitments.

That leaves the Liberty leaning on their star trio: Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Natasha Cloud. In their previous matchup, Stewart tallied 16 points and seven boards, Ionescu dropped 23, and Cloud filled the stat sheet with 16 points, seven rebounds, six assists and five steals.

For Indiana to compete, Clark’s reintegration must be smooth, and veteran additions DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard need to deliver. The Fever must build a cohesive, high-paced offense that features Clark but doesn’t rely solely on her.

New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever predicted starting lineups

Liberty

G - Natasha Cloud | G - Sabrina Ionescu | F - Kennedy Burke | F - Breanna Stewart | C - Nyara Sabally

Fever

G - Caitlin Clark | G - Kelsey Mitchell | F - Lexie Hull | F - Natasha Howard | C - Aliyah Boston

Editor's note: These are the predicted lineups and could change based on the availability of players.

New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever betting tips

Breanna Stewart O/U 19.5 points – Take the over.

Aliyah Boston O/U 13.5 points– Take the over.

Caitlin Clark O/U 18.5 points– Take the under.

Sabrina Ionescu O/U 17.5 points– Take the over.

New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever prediction

We’re picking the Liberty to pull out a win, even without a full roster. Clark may face some rust in her return, and with the Fever still finding their rhythm, New York should capitalize.

Our prediction: Liberty win by 8.

