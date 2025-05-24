New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever Prediction and Betting Tips - May 24 | 2025 WNBA Season

The New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever matchup is one of two WNBA games scheduled on Saturday. At stake for the defending champions Liberty is their pefect slate of 2-0, while the Fever (who stand at 2-1) are looking to go on their first winning streak of the season.
New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever Preview, Prediction, Predicted Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips
Moneyline: Liberty (-180) vs Fever (+150)
Odds: Liberty (-3.5) vs Fever (+3.5)
Total (O/U): Liberty -110 (o172.0) vs Fever -110 (u172.0)
Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.
New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever Preview
The Liberty are looking for make it three consecutive victories after putting on a dominant performance in their first two games. On May 17, they defeated the Las Vegas Aces 92-78; five days later, they blew out the Chicago Sky 99-74.
The Fever also won their season opener by turning back the Sky 93-58. Indiana went on to absorb their first loss at the hands of the Atlanta Dream this past Wednesday. A couple of days later, Indiana got a measure of revenge by overcoming the Dream, 81-76.
New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever predicted starting lineups
Liberty
PG: Sabrina Ionescu | SG: Natasha Cloud | SF: Leonie Fiebich | PF: Breanna Stewart | C: Jonquel Jones
Fever
PG: Caitlin Clark | SG: Kelsey Mitchell | SF: DeWanna Bonner | PF: Natasha Howard | C: Aliyah Boston
New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever betting tips
Breanna Stewart's point total is set at 20.5, which is above her season average of 18.5 points per game. Stewie will be looking to bounce back from a 12-point output against the Sky this past Thursday.
Caitlin Clark's point total is set at 21.5, which is above her season average of 19.3 points per outing. CC will likewise set her sights on a better scoring performance, as she only put up 11 points against the Dream on Thursday.
New York Liberty vs Indiana Fever prediction
The Liberty are favored to win this game against the Fever. Despite the hostile environment at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, New York is expected to bring their championship mettle and keep their undefeated streak going.