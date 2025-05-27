10 days after alleged racist act during Fever-Sky game, WNBA issues final statement on controversy

Right after opening day, the WNBA launched into an investigation regarding alleged hateful words aimed at Chicago Sky star Angel Reese. Reportedly, Reese was on the receiving end of racist comments during the Sky's showdown with the Indiana Fever at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Ad

On Tuesday, the league announced the findings of its investigation into this matter.

"We have investigated the report of racist fan behavior in the vicinity of the court during the May 17, 2025 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever game," the WNBA's statement read. "Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated it."

Ad

Trending

The statement went on to give an assurance regarding the importance of protecting players against hateful attacks.

"The WNBA is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for everyone and will continue to be vigilant in enforcing our fan code of conduct."

Expand Tweet

Ad

During the May 17 Sky-Fever game, one particularly physical play involving Reese and Fever sensation Caitlin Clark drew the ire of the fanbase in attendance at the venue.

At one point in the third quarter, Clark gave a hard foul to Reese in order to prevent an easy layup. Getting agitated, Reese attempted to confront Clark but was immediately restrained by players from both teams.

Ad

Notably, when the league released a statement last year condeming "racist, derogatory or threatening" comments, Reese tweeted that the WNBA was "a little late to the party" and that she'd been dealing with racist behavior two years at that point.

"We are committed to providing the best basketball experience": Fever's corporate arm releases statement following WNBA investigation

In response to the investigation recently concluded by the league, Mel Raines — CEO of Pacers Sports & Entertainment, the corporate group behind the Fever and Pacers franchises — released a statement via the Fever's official X account.

Ad

"We appreciate the swift and thorough process undertaken by the WNBA to investigate these allegations, which were not substantiated," Raines' statement read. "At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, we are committed to providing the best possible basketball experience for players and fans where hate speech has absolutely no place."

Expand Tweet

The statement went on to call Indiana "home to the world's greatest fans" who can look forward to an "exciting" 2025 WNBA season for the Fever.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Simoun Victor Redoblado Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.



Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.



Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.

His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.



Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.



A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids. Know More