"100x the star": Devin Booker catches stray from Dave Portnoy as he vouches for Caitlin Clark getting 4x more on Nike deal

Following reports of her four-year $338,000 rookie contract with the Indiana Fever, Caitlin Clark is reportedly in the process of signing with Nike for $28 million. This eight-year deal also includes a signature shoe with the iconic brand. Interestingly, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy argued that the shoe deal isn't impressive, comparing it to Devin Booker's deal.

Several fans were not too pleased upon the announcement of her WNBA rookie deal, as many argued that the former Iowa Hawkeyes guard deserved way more than what she was expected to earn. With some fans in approval of her reported contract with Nike, Portnoy feels differently:

"If people want to complain about Caitlin Clark getting screwed complain about this," Portnoy said via the Daily Mail. "8 years and 28 million deal is stealing. 8 years 80 million min is her worth and that's still probably too cheap.

"Men would 100% buy her sneakers. All girls who play hoop will. Devin Booker got 5 years 50 million. Caitlin is 100x the star and impact."

Portnoy argued that Caitlin Clark is set to be one of the biggest pieces of the WNBA moving forward when it comes to receiving more traction and recognition in basketball. With how electric she is on the court with her shotmaking ability, a proper shoe deal is only right, considering what other athletes are earning.

Be that as it may, it remains to be seen how Clark's stint with Nike plays out. Interestingly, there are only two WNBA players who have a shoe deal with Nike, Washington Mystics forward Ellena Delle Donne and New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu.

An anonymous WNBA general manager would trade entire team for Caitlin Clark

Speaking with The Athletic's Ben Pickman and Mike Vorkunov, an anonymous WNBA general manager shared strong confidence in Caitlin Clark along with the willingness to trade the entire team roster just to acquire her.

"I would trade my whole team for her. Partly because our owner would do it to sell tickets. But on top of that, that's such a great piece to start to build around. She's (like Diana) Taurasi coming out, and look what Taurasi's done."

With what she has showcased during her time playing for the Hawkeyes, including her star power attraction for fans and the younger generation, the appeal of having Clark play for one's team is strong.

During her final year with Iowa, she averaged 31.6 points (45.5% shooting, including 37.8% from 3-point range), 8.9 assists and 7.4 rebounds per game. Despite coming up short in delivering the 2024 NCAA title against the South Carolina Gamecocks, Clark still put up 30 points (10-of-28 shooting, including 5-of-13 from beyond the arc), 8 rebounds and 5 assists.

The expectations and pressure for Caitlin Clark to deliver on built-up excitement continue to skyrocket as the start of the 2024 WNBA season commences in a few weeks.