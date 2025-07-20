$135,000 guard threatens security with Caitlin Clark's backing after being denied on-court access to All-Star game: "Will go get Caitlin"  

StudBudz star and Lynx player Natisha Hiedeman wasn't having it after the WNBA security denied her access to Caitlin Clark's bench during Saturday's 2025 All-Star clash. Hiedeman, one half of the StudBudz stream, co-hosted by All-Star Courtney Williams, was held back in the tunnel while the game was on.With the stream doing a 72-hour shift to cover the weekend, Hiedeman wanted to be on the floor, but the WNBA wouldn't allow StudBudz to stream the game. During an exchange with officials in the tunnel, Hiedeman threatened to call Clark to back her after she was invited to the bench by the All-Star captain.&quot;I will go get Caitlin because she said I could sit on her bench so what now,&quot; Hiedeman said.Clark has been a big fan of the stream and caught most of it whenever she's been away from the festivities. Before the game started, Clark invited Hiedeman to her bench. However, the WNBA All-Star game's exclusive streaming rights belonged to ABC and ESPN, forcing StudBudz to stay behind the scenes.