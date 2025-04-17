$161.98B Goldman Sachs COO applauds Caitlin Clark for driving business of women’s sports forward

The impact of WNBA star Caitlin Clark has reached a new level. On Wednesday, a fan of the Indiana Fever star mentioned how the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Goldman Sachs has recognized Clark's influence. The fan took a screenshot of the post on LinkedIn.

John Waldron - president and COO of the global investment bank and financial services firm worth $161.98 billion - has seemingly paid close attention to the WNBA, mainly because of the Fever star. He hosted a breakfast discussion with Caitlin Clark about the basketball star's effect on and off the court.

The reigning Rookie of the Year highlighted the league's recent accomplishment of selling out multiple locations during the 2024 season.

"We've played a few games in NBA arenas and have sold them out," Clark said via Waldron's post on LinkedIn. "I think you'll see more of that this season. Players dream about those moments, and we need to build on this momentum."

Waldron said he's excited to see more from Caitlin Clark as she enters her sophomore season.

Fans are dying to see Clark back in action. Her second season has been highly anticipated, as many want to see her play against the top competition for a second year. Additionally, fans want to see the Fever star go toe-to-toe with this year's top pick, Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings.

A WNBA executive doesn't think Paige Bueckers will have the same impact as Caitlin Clark

Paige Bueckers is already getting compared to other players coming into the league. One player who's been mentioned plenty of times is Caitlin Clark.

Both players are point guards who love getting their teammates involved. That aspect of their game alone is enough for experts, fans, executives and more to compare to. One anonymous general manager in the WNBA took time to make the comparison between the two guards.

However, the anonymous executive doesn't think Bueckers could make an impact similar to Clark.

"She's not Caitlin Clark, she's built differently, but she can make people better, and she's hypercompetitive and she can get to her spots at the same time," one GM said of Bueckers.

Another unnamed executive said that the Wings' rookie is a special player. However, they don't think the star guard has what it takes to do what Clark did.

A third general manager said Bueckers could win the MVP one day. However, the executive doesn't think she'll get the same attention as Caitlin Clark during her rookie season.

